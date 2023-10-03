Is Lords of the Fallen crossplay or cross-platform?

It'll be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 4 and 5.

Players are going to get numerous choices of platforms to play the upcoming Souls-like game Lords of the Fallen, but they might not be able to change during their journey.

Many players have questions about the variety of features the game will offer, and the way game saves will interact with each platform.

The original game didn’t include cross-platform features when it was released in 2014, so players can’t use it as a reference to know whether cross-platform and crossplay will be available at Lords of the Fallen‘s launch.

Does Lords of the Fallen have crossplay?

Yes, Lords of the Fallen will feature crossplay on all platforms it’s released on, including PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 and 5.

It means players will be able to play with their friends on whatever platform they’re on, offering a lot more possibilities for multiplayer action.

You’ll be able to play with one friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

They won’t be able to group up in large teams in Lords of the Fallen, however. The game will allow teams of two players only, which shouldn’t change the layout of fights and level progression too much. The game will be way longer than the original one, released in 2014, so players will have tons of fights to clear with their duo partner.

Players will have to be careful if they choose to play with someone else, however. “Heroes from other realms can and will invade,” the game’s description reads.

Does Lords of the Fallen support cross-platform?

While the game will support crossplay, cross-platform progression is not mentioned in the game’s description, which means it’s unlikely to feature when the game is released.

It’s recommended you choose your platform wisely when starting a game because you won’t be able to get your save on other platforms.

Lords of the Fallen is set to release on Oct. 13, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 and 5.

