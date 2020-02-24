Vladimir remains inconsistent in Legends of Runeterra Ranked ladder

Vladimir has so much potential in Legends of Runeterra but he continually falls short against top-tier decks in the meta.

The Noxus region received a buff in the latest LoR 0.9.0 update, increasing the health of the Crimson Curator in hopes of strengthening an underperforming archetype led by Vladimir. Despite recent attempts from numerous Master tier streamers, however, the archetype is still inconsistent in Constructed competitive gameplay.

Vladimir is a champion who’s Noxus package, the Crimson gang, doesn’t fully support the bloodthirsty noble. No matter what region he’s paired with, it feels clunky or the build doesn’t fire off consistently.

A recent build by LoR streamer JonesAF uses the original package of spiders with Elise in the Shadow Isles along with Vladimir and Crimson Disciple within Noxus. But even he admits Vladimir falls short of expectations, despite making it to the top 10 in LoR Master.

Been playing around alot with vladimir the last couple of days in a bunch of different decks. Managed to get top 10 a couple of times mainly with this deck.



However after playing alot with him i can confirm that he's in a rough spot and other champs woulda likely been better. pic.twitter.com/IcRxhMcsYR — JonesAF (@JonesAF_) February 23, 2020

When paired with Shadow Isles and Frejlord, Vladimir typically has around a 60 percent win rate. Vladimir relies on his Crimson units to carry the early game, specifically with burn damage from Crimson Disciple and extra units from Crimson Curator when applied damage via Crimson Aristocrat or Crimson Awakener.

But unlike the LoR Fearsome package tied to spiders and Elise, the Crimson units are clunky and don’t synergize as well. And without them, attacks from Vladimir fall short of expectations, especially considering his six mana spell cost.

The buff to Crimson Curator was meant to improve Battle Scars in Expeditions—and it did. In Constructed play, however, the package either needs another Crimson unit or a buff to Vladimir.