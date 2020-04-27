Riot tweaks Legends of Runeterra full board interactions

Riot Games revealed in the Legends of Runeterra 1.0 patch notes today that players will no longer have to worry about a full six-unit board.

With the release of the LoR open beta, players were only allowed to have up to six champions or followers on the board at one time. Any additional units were automatically Obliterated, meaning they were completely removed from the game and could not be revived.

An update to full board interactions within the LoR 1.0 update now allows players to choose which champion or follower gets Obliterated. The old rules to Obliterated still apply, however.

The champion or follower is removed from the game.

An Obliterated champion or follower can not be revived.

Last Breath effects will not trigger because the unit did not technically die.

There are also a few exceptions to the new rule. If a unit that is being played generates additional units and there is no room on the board for them, those units are automatically Obliterated. Players can’t create more space beyond the unit they are replacing. The same goes for when casting a spell that creates multiple units, such as Brood Awakening or Dawn to Dusk. Any units that “overflow” past the six slots will still get Obliterated.

“If the new unit you played makes more units after being summoned, those will still ‘overflow’ and be Obliterated—you can’t make more space beyond the unit you’re replacing,” Riot said. “You can also still play spells that generate units on a full board, but they’ll ‘overflow’ too, so maybe don’t do that.”

An adjustment was made to give players the option to replace a less meaningful unit on the battlefield with one that is in hand, according to Riot. This opens the door for creative strategies while allowing LoR players to capitalize on top-deck gems, despite having a full board.