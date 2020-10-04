Riot to host seasonal tournament circuit for Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra’s upcoming expansion, Monuments of Power, is just around the corner, and there’s plenty of new content for fans to look forward to.

In addition to showing off an exciting new card today, Riot Games announced that it will begin hosting seasonal tournament qualifiers starting with the Monuments of Power season.

NEW EXPANSION 🗺️ NEW EVENT 🎉 SEASONAL TOURNAMENTS 🏆2020 ain’t over yet. pic.twitter.com/4Rb3or6oqg — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) October 4, 2020

While the new ranked season and Masters climb begins when the expansion drops on Oct. 14, players can participate in Gauntlets every weekend from Oct. 16 and Dec. 11 to achieve wins and improve their chances at reaching a final Gauntlet qualifier. This culminates into a final seasonal tournament that would take place at the end of the Monuments of Power ranked season, which is in the first half of December.

While an exciting new qualifier has been announced, there are still more details and questions that players will know. We will not know how many successful seven-win Gauntlets competitors will need to reach this seasonal finals in December. In addition to this, we do not know if Riot will be adding a leaderboard for Gauntlets that will let you compare your amount of wins to other players attempting to qualify.

It is also unknown if accruing wins, but not reaching seven in a run, will count towards your progress of qualifying. Furthermore, it is unknown if this new qualification process is being made as a substitute to the previously teased tournament mode or as an extra addition to it.

Hopefully for fans of the game, when the expansion release date draws closer, all of these questions will be answered with upcoming patch notes and other revealed details.

LoR: Monuments of Power releases Oct. 14 with 40 new cards that players can collect.