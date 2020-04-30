Riot celebrates LoR launch with content creators Challenge Race event

Riot Games officially launched Legends of Runeterra via PC and mobile today. To celebrate the momentous occasion, a Challenge Race featuring 25 content creators will run from April 30 to May 3.

Content creators will compete in completing LoR challenges for a chance to win up to 10,000 Runeterra coins and gifted subs for their communities. The Challenge Race event began at 12pm CT today and will run until May 4 at 1:59am CT.

Join us in celebrating launch day. 25 CCG streamers are competing this weekend in our Creator Challenge Race. These NA and OCE creators are battling it out for a chance to win 10k coins for their community, and gift subs to their channels. Learn more here: https://t.co/1Xzlt8W4OU pic.twitter.com/KccjfmcfQD — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) April 30, 2020

Several recognizable LoR streamers are competing in the event, such as Swimstrim, TheBlevins, CasanovaHOTS, Hyped, Navioot, and BruisedByGod (BBG). A full list of the content creators competing in the Challenge Race can be found here.

Here’s a list of every challenge taking place this weekend:

Win a PvP match with only one Nexus health left.

Win a PvP match without ever taking damage.

Win an Expeditions run 7-0.

Win a PvP match with a deck in which every card costs between three to five mana (Champion spells that happen to be outside that range are fine).

Win a PvP match with a deck featuring one copy each of six different champions.

Win a game without ever using a unit to directly damage the enemy Nexus (no combat damage to Nexus, spells plus unit skills or abilities only).

Win a PvP match after successfully playing Purrsuit of Perfection and Catastrophe.

Win a PvP match with Subpurrsible’s ability active.

Win a PvP match with a lore-themed deck including one of the following Champion combos: Points are awarded for each combo you make. Darius & Draven Lucian & Thresh Garen & Katarina Jinx & Vi Miss Fortune & Gangplank Any two Yordles (Fizz, Teemo, or Heimerdinger)

Get four Anivias on your board at the same time.

Summon 10 spiderlings during a PvP match and win.

Win a PvP match by taking a nexus from 15 or more health to zero in one attack (alternate win conditions like Fiora don’t count).

Overkill the enemy nexus in a PvP match by -15.

Recreate a pose from a card, take a photo and share it on Twitter.

Do your best Braum impression and share on Twitter.

Draw your favorite card and share on Twitter.

Draw via paint, photoshop, pencil or whatever medium you like.

Do you best voice impression of a card of your choosing and share it on Twitter.

Wear a cosplay or themed outfit of a champ, then win a PvP match while playing a deck with that champion.

Level up Miss Fortune in a PvP match.

Level up Fizz in a PvP match.

Level up Quinn in a PvP match.

Level up Vi in a PvP match.

Level up Swain in a PvP match.

Level up Maokai in a PvP match.

Level up Sejuani in a PvP match.

Level up Lee Sin in a PvP match.

Level up Twisted Fate in a PvP match.

Level up Nautilus in a PvP match.

Level up Gangplank in a PvP match.

The rules for the event require content creators to submit clips for points. Completing a challenge earns the streamer five points. Those who finish the challenge first earn an extra five points, while second earns three and third gets one extra point. The content creator with the most points wins the LoR Challenge Race.

Riot already dropped hundreds of gifted subs for many of the top LoR streamers on Twitch over the past couple of days and may continue to gift them over the weekend in conjunction with the Challenge Race.