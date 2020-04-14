Noxus region confirmed next for Legends of Runeterra spoilers

The next Legends of Runetrerra region being showcased for spoilers is Noxus, Riot Games confirmed today.

A pattern for the reveal of LoR regional spoilers has been established, starting with a Champion Showcase video and ending with a new champion and several follower cards over a three-day period. Riot released a new Champion Showcase today, featuring the hand of Noxus himself, Darius.

Witness true strength pic.twitter.com/EK9au5En3c — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) April 14, 2020

That means a Noxus Showcase video should be up next, followed by a new Tales of Runeterra short tomorrow around 12pm CT. Images teasing the new Noxus champion and followers will likely start around 9am CT on April 16 with the reveal taking place around 12pm CT.

The Darius Champion Showcase video was pretty straightforward, but a cute voice clip from Draven at the end made it well worth watching. The hand of Noxus is known for saying “My ax is ready” and “Witness true strength.” Draven entering the battlefield prompts Darius to say, “remember why you fight brother.” Always wanting to be the center of attention, Draven responds with “Blah, blah, Noxus. Blah, blah, strength.”

Over 120 new cards and a region are being added to Legends of Runeterra via PC on April 28. The official launch out of open beta, along with a global mobile release, will take place on April 30.