Nautilus Legends of Runeterra champion card revealed

Legends of Runeterra’s card reveal season has surprised fans with another set of champion and follower cards from Bilgewater.

Nautilus is the surprise champion that Riot Games unveiled in tonight’s teasers. He’s a seven-cost champion unit using zero power and twelve health with Fearsome and Tough. He reaches his leveled-up form when you become a new keyword called Deep. Deep is achieved when your deck has 15 or fewer cards, and it gives a card with Deep +3/+3 worth of stats.

Nautilus’ leveled-up form is also seven-cost and becomes 13/13 in stats while retaining his Fearsome and Tough Keywords. He also has an aura that makes your Sea Monster allies cost four less.

While he is less complex compared to others revealed recently, Nautilus is a hulking unit that can double as a stalwart defender and become a threatening body once he achieves his leveled-up form. Due to the nature of the other new keyword revealed with Maokai, Toss, Nautilus will find much synergy in trying to empty your deck as soon as possible to find a leveled-up version of both him and Maokai.

Nautilus will join the champion roster when LoR is officially released for PC and mobile on April 30.