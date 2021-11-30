LoR reveals 5 Recall enablers, payoffs in Magic Misadventures

Riot Games has unveiled five more cards from Legends of Runeterra’s newest expansion, Magic Misadventures, including a package of Recall spells.

Magic Misadventures is the second expansion from Beyond the Bandlewood that’s scheduled to release on Dec. 8. Bandlewood introduced yordles to LoR and today’s spoilers are all different Bandle City cards.

The weather's looking a bit dicey… and tomorrow's forecast is even wilder



Plan your misadventure accordingly:

Notably, most of these cards enable Recall strategies. This hints at a champion that synergizes with Recall being introduced in Magic Misadventures. This also bodes well for Yasuo, a Recall payoff that’s been out of the meta for a while.

Quicken

This two-cost Fast spell is a cheap, effective way to Recall a smaller unit. This spell will be good in multiple matchups as a way to save units or quickly level up a champion.

Casting cost: Two

Regions: Bandle City

Rarity: Common

Speed: Fast

Ability: ”Recall a unit with three or less power.”

Tornado Warrior

Tornado Warrior is a late-game all-star that maintains its buffs and keywords when it’s Recalled. This two-cost unit has a respectable stat line and a high ceiling as the game goes on.

Casting cost: Two

Regions: Bandle City

Rarity: Common

Stats: 2|2

Ability: ”When I’m summoned, grant me +1|+0 and a random keyword. I keep these stat buffs and keywords when I’m Recalled.”

Gust Monk

This is a nice two-cost unit that immediately replaces itself with a Burst spell. Gust Monk is a strong curve filler that gives you a great card in Cloud Stance.

Casting cost: Two

Regions: Bandle City

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 2|2

Ability: “When I’m summoned, create a Cloud Stance in hand.”

Cloud Stance

Cloud Stance is a strong card on its own and even better when it’s able to be created by Gust Monk. The one-cost Burst is an effective combat trick and enables Recall strategies.

Casting cost: One

Regions: Bandle City

Rarity: Common

Speed: Burst

Ability: “Give an ally +2|+0 and ‘Round end: Recall me’ this round.”

Thunder Fist

When Thunder Fist transforms, it turns into Masa, Crashing Thunder and becomes an immediate threat. Thunder Fist is a fine 2|3 unit that should be easy to transform with a package of Recall spells.

Casting cost: Three

Regions: Bandle City

Rarity: Common

Stats: 2|3

Ability: “When I’m summoned, if you’ve summoned a Thunder Fist this game, transform me into Masa, Crashing Thunder.”

Masa, Crashing Thunder

Masa is a terrifying card. Coming down with a 5|4 stat line and Impact, Masa will demand an answer before it impacts the board too much. The setup cost of having to transform Thunder Fist seems low with Recall spells.

Casting cost: Three

Regions: Bandle City

Stats: 5|4

Keyword: Impact

The Magic Misadventure expansion is scheduled to be released in Legends of Runeterra on Dec. 8.

All images via Riot Games.