LoR Fight Night Legends week 1 standings

Eight of the best competitive Legends of Runeterra players were invited to compete in the first Fight Night Runeterra, which is hosted by Giant Slayer TV.

Expanding the boundaries of competitive play in LoR, the format for Fight Night Legends consisted of a double-elimination bracket with eight invited players. Each match was in the best-of-three format with players bringing two decks that weren’t allowed to overlap regionally. For a player to win a match, they had to win with both decks they brought.

Just two days after the release of the LoR balance patch, players brought a mix of new and foundational archetype builds to play at the first Fight Night Runeterra.

FreshLobster: Braunivia (Braum/Anivia) and Ezreal/Karma

Presto: Braunivia (Braum/Anivia) and Ezreal/Karma

Hyped (Team Liquid): Veimerdinger (Vi/Heimerdinger) and Draven/Darius

Winding god: Veimerdinger (Vi/Heimerdinger) and Ashe/Sejuani

Nolagold (Team IQ): Warmother (Anivia/Tryndamere) and Miss Fortune/Gangplank Aggro

Cephalopod: Scout (Miss Fortune/Quinn) and Braum/Swain

Sudrakon (Team IQ): Lucian/Zed and Miss Fortune/Gangplank Aggro

Iannoguira (Team IQ): Ashe/Sejuani and Lucian/Zed

Round one

A total of players in round one moved onto the winners’ semi-final bracket while those who lost got a second chance in the losers bracket.

Presto vs Nolagold

Game one featured Presto playing Ezreal/Karma against Nolagold’s Warmother deck. Presto earned himself a win, hitting Nolagold to face for 20 damage.

Nolagold went on to win game two, with a matchup between Braunivia vs. Warmother. Game three featured Presto on Braunivia against Nolagold’s Miss Fortune/Gangplank Aggro. But Aggro fell just short with Presto earning his first match win.

Also playing in round one was Hyped against Sudrakon with the Team Liquid Pro sweeping Team IQ for a match win and a spot in the winners’ semifinal. Winding God was paired against Cephalopod who surprisingly brought a Scout deck to play. But it wasn’t enough with Winding God winning the match 2-1.

The final match of round one was between Team IQ Iannogueira against the first player to number one in the LoR Master tier EU, Fresh Lobster. Each player won a game, forcing a game three. Iannogueria was on Zed/Lucian against Fresh Lobster’s Braunivia, who found himself at a disadvantage on turn eight and defeated by turn nine.

Round two

This article will get updated after each round featured at Fight Night Legends.