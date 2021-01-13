Legends of Runeterra’s Aphelios expansion drops Feb. 3, Shurima expansion coming March 3

Legends of Runeterra’s next sets of content are rolling in one after the other.

Following the release of Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.0 today, Riot posted an event calendar within the game that gives more exact details on when the game’s next major content will drop.

Riot’s 2021 season livestream last week teased both Aphelios’ and Shurima’s eventual release in LoR. But thanks to the knowledge of the in-game event calendar, both will be coming out early on within the next two months.

The Aphelios Champion expansion will be released three weeks from now on Feb. 3. Shurima’s first expansion of three, Empires of the Ascended, will be released one month after that on March 3.

Aphelios’ Champion expansion will be officially considered a part of the Cosmic Creation release for set classification purposes. In addition, Aphelios will be considered legal to play for the next seasonal tournament, which will begin on Feb. 21 and conclude on Feb. 28.

It’s unknown how many cards will be within the Aphelios expansion or how players will be able to obtain the cards. It’s possible that card acquisition could either be tied to an event pass-like occasion like the previous K/DA event or if players will be able to spend their Wildcards or Shards to play Aphelios as soon as possible.

The next expansion of Empires of the Ascended will mirror Call of the Mountain’s release schedule. The newest set will drop a new region and multiple new cards for Shurima and previous regions.

