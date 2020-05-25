Legends of Runeterra watchlist increases with first Rising Tides balance patch

A growing watchlist could lead to major changes with the next balance patch.

Riot Games has added Unyielding Spirit, Pilfered Goods, Ezreal, Karma, and Nexus damage to the Legends of Runeterra watchlist.

It’s been a month since the official launch of LoR and the release of the Rising Tides expansion. A host of minor balance changes are taking place in Patch 1.2, but there are still a number of potentially problematic issues that the team feels it needs to keep a close eye on over the next four weeks.

Here’s what you need to know about the cards added to the LoR watchlist.

Unyielding Spirit

The Demacia spell Unyielding Spirit was somewhat of a sleeper at launch. It went from being included in meme builds to competitive and top-tier meta status rapidly, often being put on Fiora, Lux, or other powerful finishers.

There are answers to Unyielding Spirit within several regions, but its Burst speed often prevents an immediate interaction. And any changes made to the spell could completely nerf it out of playability, according to the LoR team.

Pilfered Goods

Card stealing is a fun and powerful archetype that can also be frustrating when you’re on the receiving end. The Freljord region, and its effects, often get hit the hardest from card stealing and the design team is testing possible adjustments.

“Pilfered Goods is a particular culprit as its power level is rather high, and drawing multiple cards is more likely to create ‘stole the perfect card’ situations,” the LoR team said. “We’re investigating possible adjustments that can ease some of the pain surrounding the mechanic.”

Nexus damage

Direct damage to an opponent’s Nexus fuels a number of Rising Tides archetypes. Patch 1.2 attempts to adjust the damage dealt by providing preventable solutions. It’s unknown whether it’ll have a large enough impact on the overall health of the meta, though.

“We’ve seen some p roblematic, potentially overloaded nexus damage decks arise as a result, and have made some targeted adjustments in this patch aimed at making early damage more preventable,” the LoR team said.

The team is also considering healing options as a “potential lever” while they continue to monitor the situation over the next four weeks.

Karma and Ezreal

Karma received a nerf in the 1.2 update while Ezreal has seen a drop in win rate since the release of the Rising Tides expansion. Both champions, however, still have the ability to dominate due to their original designs. The LoR team will continue to monitor Karma and Ezreal, potentially making further adjustments with the next balance patch, if needed.