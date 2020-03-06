Top EU Legends of Runeterra streamers to compete in Creators Invitational

Twenty-four of the best European Legends of Runeterra streamers will compete in a tournament this weekend hosted by AFK Creators.

Several grassroots tournaments began just weeks after the LoR open beta launched. And on March 7, the best Master tier content creators in Europe will compete to see who’s skills truly are the best. Sponsored by NordVPN and HyperX, the LoR EU Creators Invitational starts at 11:30am CT on March 7.

Participants have been announced! 😍https://t.co/1eXkovv32j — AFK Creators (@AFK_Creators) March 6, 2020

How to watch the LoR EU Creators Invitational

Due to LoR still being in open beta, running a production stream of a tournament is difficult. But AFK Creators has eased the burden of viewing matches by implementing a Spect8 Twitch extension for viewers to follow the schedule and results. Viewers can also interact via the extension by predicting games, participating in polls, and dominating in LoR trivia.

Each content creator participating will stream the tournament via their individual channels. To watch specific matches, viewers can find match pairings and start times here.

Viewers can also find every streamer via MultiTwitch and individual brackets.

The LoR EU Creators Invitational contains a small prize pool that includes roughly $1,132, two full sets of peripheral bundles for finalists, and a recertified cloud Alpha headset for all other participants.

Battles for the first five rounds are being played in a best-of-one format. A best-of-three format will be used for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and grand finals. The event is also being supported by Riot Games, providing cosmetics and rewards for all participants and finalists.