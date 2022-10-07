Legends of Runeterra spoilers Flow discounts in Ionia and P&Z

Dragoncaller The Empyrean The Witness Scintillating Artifact The Spirit of Wuju Unworthy Soul The Darkin Harp Styraatu Zaun Bouncer

Riot Games dropped a total of seven Legends of Runeterra spoilers today for the upcoming Darkin Domination expansion, showcasing a variety of mechanics for multiple archetypes.

Potentially teasing Seraphine as the next Legends of Runeterra champion, the Domination spoilers from today contained multiple powerful cards within the Piltover & Zaun, and Ionia regions. The main mechanic highlighted in the LoR spoilers was Flow, offering mana discounts of two less on multiple followers and a refill of two spell mana with one. A Darkin Equipment was also slipped in, having a modal option that can cast an eight-drop Darkin from P&Z.

All seven of the Domination spoilers today are playable and will find homes in various archetypes. Standing out from the crowd was Dragoncaller, a six-drop Ionian follower with Attune and 3/5 stats. At the start of a round in conjunction with Flow, a mechanic that activates when two or more spells or skills were played the previous round, Dragoncaller summons The Empyrean.

Dragoncaller The Empyrean

Dating back to the Foundations LoR set, The Empyrean is an Ionia seven-cost 6/5 Elusive that used to slot in Elusive Aggro decks as a top-end finisher. The Elusive dragon is granted Ephemeral by Dragoncaller, but as long as two or more spells or skills are played each turn, it will come back at the following Round Start.

Yasuo and Jhin received support through The Witness, a four-cost Ionia follower that can cost two less with Flow activated. The follower has 3/3 stats and will Stun upon entering the battlefield. Also synergizing with spell-heavy decks was The Spirit of Wuju. It also gets a cost reduction of two with Flow and upon getting summoned, draws a spell as a five-drop 4/3.

The Ionia region received another Recall synergy piece through Unworthy Soul. The Fast speed spell has a cost of five but can get cast for three through Flow getting activated. It can Recall a unit or Landmark, and if those targets have attachments, it destroys them first. Unworthy Soul is a powerful spell that has multiple forms of removal and will likely find its way into multiple archetypes using Ionia as a region.

The Darkin Harp Styraatu

Not all the Domination spoilers were Ionia, though. Darkin archetypes received support in P&Z through the Equipment The Darkin Harp. Similar to other Darkin Equipment, it has a modal option of either casting a follower or equipping a unit. The follower that it can cast is Styraatu, an eight-cost 8/6 that draws two cards upon attacking and reduces their cost by two.

The Darkin Harp is powerful in its own right, pumping a unit’s stats by +2/+0 while providing Quick Attack. Having a Quick Attack Equipment in P&Z should improve multiple Aggro and Tempo archetypes from the region.

And the final card from today’s LoR spoilers was a Zaun Bouncer. The follower is a somewhat vanilla card as a four-cost 4/4. But it has potential through Flow, refilling two spell mana at the Round Start when Flow is activated.

Players can test out all the Ionia and P&Z LoR spoilers when the Domination expansion releases on Oct. 12.