Legends of Runeterra Patch 0.8.3 introduces 3 new Guardians and fixes minor bugs

Get your credit cards ready, Legends of Runeterra fans—new Guardians are coming.

Riot revealed the notes for Patch 0.8.3 today on the LoR website, which introduce some new content and make several quality of life adjustments. Devs also explained that patches will be released every other Tuesday at 11:30am CT, with notes dropping the day before. The size of the patches will switch off between small updates, like today’s, and larger ones.

Here are the full notes for LoR Patch 0.8.3.

XP Systems

There are no XP tweaks this patch since LoR devs are monitoring the changes introduced in the open beta. But product lead of metagame systems Riot Clockwork wants to continue encouraging play through rewards rather than “forcing chore-like behaviors.” Progression should come through fun experiences and players shouldn’t have to grind AI games to level up.

Boards and Guardians

Screengrab via Riot Games

3 new guardians have arrived in Runeterra: Basilisk Silverwing Gloomtooth

Boards & guardians can now be purchased in the store.

Miscellaneous

Animation speed increases: Whirling Death Yasuo’s stun / recall damage

New installs of LoR now have a smaller initial size so new players can start playing faster—post-tutorial game content will download as you play through tutorials, instead of all before.

Bug Fixes

Purchasing cards with shards or wildcards now correctly updates your displayed total remaining.

Fixed an issue where players weren’t correctly receiving cards after purchasing them with wildcards.

Various fixes for minor social panel issues (delays, unresolvable notifications, etc.)

Used Cask Salesman now shows in Expeditions archetypes.

Anivia now correctly appears in two Expeditions archetypes, rather than three.

Reduced volume on “The Box” and “Thresh’s The Box.”

T-Hex leg rotation fixed in celebration animation.

Improved resolution on T-Hex and Poro Collection images.

LoR fans eager to snag a new Guardian to keep them company will have to wait until Patch 0.8.3 goes live tomorrow.