Legends of Runeterra Jinx showcase teases Vi as next P&Z champion

Piltover & Zaun is the next region to feature Legends of Runeterra spoilers, Riot Games revealed today with a Jinx showcase video.

Similar to Thresh in the Shadow Isles region, Jinx often steals the limelight over other P&Z champions like Ezreal, Heimerdinger, and even Teemo. But her showcase video on Twitter today might have a deeper meaning beyond fan service.

Smile! It’s called gun play. pic.twitter.com/bw7oO4jAI3 — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) April 17, 2020

Jinx is a thing against authority, while the former gang leader Vi went from the streets of Zaun to being employed by Sheriff Caitlyn topside. The move by Vi marked her as a primary target for Jinx’s destructive shenanigans, creating a rivalry between the two champions. And since Jinx likes hogging the spotlight, it would make sense that her showcase video would kick off the hype that leads to a Vi reveal in LoR.

The P&Z region in LoR has predominantly consisted of S-tier and A-tier Control builds that include Ezreal, Heimerdinger, and the most recent Corina archetypes. But the region has a ton of potential via other archetypes, such as the Draven and Jinx discard build and the recent Burn Aggro deck.

Vi joining the P&Z champions opens the door for new builds and may even include a new keyword mechanic. A fifth Tales of Runeterra video will drop tomorrow, highlighting the region. On Sunday, April 19 at 12pm CT, Riot will reveal who the new P&Z champion is in LoR, along with several follower cards and spells.