Legends of Runeterra Elnuks shift from meme to legitimate status

Legends of Runeterra players began including Elnuks in a variety of decks as a meme. But due to their potential power, these Avarosan beasts have taken over the LoR meta.

Within the last 24 hours, several Master tier LoR players have crafted the Elnuk pair into their decks. At first, they were mostly used in Frost Control builds, similar to the infamous War-MOO-thers deck by SaucyMailman. But the meme has evolved to see players adding Elnuks into a variety of builds.

Professional Hearthstone player for Sentinals, Cong “StrifeCro” Shu, has created a Shadow Isles and Freljord Control deck. It uses Elnuks and The Rekindler in conjunction with LoR champions Thresh and Hecarim.

Whenever @StrifeCro builds something, it's basically a guarantee for being amazing.



The CCG inventor has put together an updated S/I Harrowing control list, in case you don't want to play Warmother's Call. #LegendsOfRuneterra #Runeterrahttps://t.co/xDYylJH5Yh pic.twitter.com/FONV70AK1h February 27, 2020

LoR Master tier streamer Zealot has adjusted the original Ashe and Tryndamere build to include Elnuks as well. Known as Frostbite Control, the deck is more of a Midrange build using champions and units from the Freljord and Noxus regions.

Control king @Zetalot2 has brought back the good old ❄ Ashe Frostbite midrange/control and infused it with the new #legendsofruneterra fashion: Elnuks.



Decklist 👇https://t.co/QV8nRtsdd6 pic.twitter.com/zGFm1syx9b — Decks of Runeterra (@LoRtopdecks) February 25, 2020

But Elnuks aren’t just thriving in Frost decks. Giant Gaming’s Esteban “AKAWonder” Serrano created an Ezreal and Elnuk Control deck that helped him reach Masters in LoR.

There are two Elnuk cards in LoR: Bull Elnuk and Troop of Elnuks. Hailing from the frozen terrain of Freljord, these beasts are packed with value. Bull Elnuk is a 4/5 four-drop and Troop of Elnuks (a five-drop 3/3) summons every Elnuk from the top 10 cards of a player’s deck when it’s cast onto the battlefield.

There are times when Troop of Elnuks fizzles out, but more often than not, players are reaping value from the LoR unit. As the Freljord beasts prove their strength in Control builds, expect to see Elnuks appearing in other archetypes as well in the coming days.