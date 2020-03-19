Legends of Runeterra Detain combat trick produces effective results

Following Legends of Runeterra Patch 0.9.2, Victor “Viktorkav” Cavalcante has found a creative use for the spell Detain.

Using Detain as a combat trick while on defense, Viktorkav forced his opponent to recall every attacking unit after detaining Solitary Monk with his Mageseeker Investigator.

@RuneterraBrasil durante a stream de hoje acabei me salvando numa partida por um Detain. Tô orgulhoso da jogada. 😀 pic.twitter.com/l40HyLPidq — Victor Vasconcelos (@viktorkav) March 19, 2020

Viktorkav was able to pull off this effective and somewhat hilarious combat trick thanks in part to how his opponent ordered the units in their attack. When a unit is returned to the battlefield after being held captive by Detain, all summoning effects will trigger. In the case of Solitary Monk, she recalls every unit to hand. Those playing Kinkou Elusives, or any archetype for that matter, should always pay attention to the order of attackers and blockers to avoid an opponent taking a line similar to what Viktorkav did with Detain.

Playing a Lux/Karma control build, Viktorkav added in Mageseeker Investigator to use her new triggers from the LoR 0.9.2 open beta patch. Of all the Mageseekers who were buffed, Mageseeker Investigator has potential within Control builds by producing a Detain when a 6+ spell is cast. It’s unclear, though, if she can fill the shoes of Chump Whump or alter the meta at the highest level of play.

Viktorkav isn’t a stranger to card games, working as a Magic: The Gathering judge when he’s not playing LoR. He also climbed the ladder to Master recently, proving his line discovered with Detain was hardly a fluke.