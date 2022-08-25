How to watch Legends of Runeterra Seasonal, Forces from Beyond

Worlds is coming as players compete in the second to last Seasonal of 2022.

Organized competitive play in Legends of Runeterra heats up with the Forces from Beyond Seasonal, showcasing the best players from around the globe seeking to play at Worlds.

The third Legends of Runterra Seasonal of 2022 is scheduled to take place on Aug. 28. Players who earned a slot at the Forces from Beyond Seasonal will continue to showcase their skills in hopes of earning an invite to the World Championship taking place later this year. Within each region, the top four earn a direct invite to Worlds.

Players can also earn an invite through Ranked points and Seasonal points.

How to watch LoR Americas Seasonal

The Riot broadcast for the Americas Seasonal starts at 1pm CT on Aug. 28 via the LoR Twitch channel. A stacked lineup will cover the tournament, including Charm3R, Blevins, JDoza, WhatAmI, and MrEmotional as the casters.

And this… is to go even further beyond! 😈

Get ready for the Forces from Beyond Seasonal Tournament!



📣 @thatCHARM3R

🎙️ @JDoza_GG, @The_Blevins, @MreMOEtional, & @XxWhatAmIxX



Join the team this Sunday at https://t.co/fqmOrl0bQU to crown your next Seasonal Champion. pic.twitter.com/V6JVkWJza4 — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) August 23, 2022

A total of eight players in the Americas region have already qualified for Worlds.

AK Tomaszamo: A Curious Journey Seasonal

Prodigy: A Curious Journey Seasonal

KraftyOne: A Curious Journey Seasonal

KDR Ez2Win: A Curious Journey Seasonal

Trivio: Worldwalker Seasonal

ThChEm: Worldwalker Seasonal

Kakowin: Worldwalker Seasonal

Ptash: Worldwalker Seasonal

How to watch LoR EMEA Seasonal

The EMEA Seasonal tournament will also take place on Aug. 28 on the LoR Twitch channel. No broadcast times have been released at the time of writing.

A total of eight players across EMEA have already qualified for Worlds.