How to watch Legends of Runeterra Seasonal, Forces from Beyond

Organized competitive play in Legends of Runeterra heats up with the Forces from Beyond Seasonal, showcasing the best players from around the globe seeking to play at Worlds.
The third Legends of Runterra Seasonal of 2022 is scheduled to take place on Aug. 28. Players who earned a slot at the Forces from Beyond Seasonal will continue to showcase their skills in hopes of earning an invite to the World Championship taking place later this year. Within each region, the top four earn a direct invite to Worlds.
Players can also earn an invite through Ranked points and Seasonal points.
How to watch LoR Americas Seasonal
The Riot broadcast for the Americas Seasonal starts at 1pm CT on Aug. 28 via the LoR Twitch channel. A stacked lineup will cover the tournament, including Charm3R, Blevins, JDoza, WhatAmI, and MrEmotional as the casters.
A total of eight players in the Americas region have already qualified for Worlds.
- AK Tomaszamo: A Curious Journey Seasonal
- Prodigy: A Curious Journey Seasonal
- KraftyOne: A Curious Journey Seasonal
- KDR Ez2Win: A Curious Journey Seasonal
- Trivio: Worldwalker Seasonal
- ThChEm: Worldwalker Seasonal
- Kakowin: Worldwalker Seasonal
- Ptash: Worldwalker Seasonal
How to watch LoR EMEA Seasonal
The EMEA Seasonal tournament will also take place on Aug. 28 on the LoR Twitch channel. No broadcast times have been released at the time of writing.
A total of eight players across EMEA have already qualified for Worlds.
- SWATblue: A Curious Journey Seasonal
- Gouda ddy: A Curious Journey Seasonal
- o5wtf: A Curious Journey Seasonal
- Redwinter97: A Curious Journey Seasonal
- Kuraschi: Worldwalker Seasonal
- Pookpook: Worldwalker Seasonal
- Mic check: Worldwalker Seasonal
- Ucan Protein: Worldwalker Seasonal