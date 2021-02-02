Every Expedition change coming with Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.1.0

As is tradition with every Legends of Runeterra patch, the game’s Expedition Mode limited format is receiving another update to keep it fresh with tomorrow’s release of Patch 2.1.0.
In usual fashion with every new expansion or set release, Riot adds an offering bonus to the newer cards added to the game so players have a higher chance of seeing them. Even though the Aphelios Champion Expansion is a minor one, he will join in on the Luminous Dusk bucket as a potential alternative to Diana for the Targon champion representative. In combination with their usual updates to the mode, Luminous Dusk will be seen much more likely, with the chances reduced as consecutive patches release.
Riot also stated the balance between all of the different archetypes within the limited format has been balanced, so adjustments to the buckets will be minor, alongside adding all the other new cards that will be coming with the Aphelios Champion Expansion.
Here are all of the changes coming to Expedition mode in Patch 2.1.0:
Overall
- Cards from the Aphelios expansion have been added to various archetypes, and Aphelios himself has been added to Luminous Dusk as an alternate Targon champion alongside Diana.
- Luminous Dusk will be four times more likely to show up in the initial Champion Picks. This chance will be reduced again in a future patch.
Archetypes
- Augmented Assault
- Added: Brutal Hunter
- Enlightened
- Added: Will of Ionia
- Removed: Shadow Flare
- Fishbones
- Added: Ballistic Bot, Veteran Investigator
- Removed: Eager Apprentice, Hexcore Foundry, Monkey Business, Monkey Idol, Scrapdash Assembly
- Luminous Dusk
- Removed: Pesky Specter
- Mega Keg
- Removed: Monkey Business, Strong-arm
- Moonlit Heist
- Removed: Monkey Business
- Scrapheap
- Added: Zaunite Urchin
- Removed: Veteran Investigator
- Shadows and Dust
- Added: Shadow Flare
- Removed: Trevor Snoozebottom
- Spell Slingers
- Added: Jaull Hunters, Ye Been Warned
- Removed: Pocket Aces, Yordle Grifter
Wield Aphelios in Expedition Mode when LoR Patch 2.1.0 drops tomorrow, Feb. 3.