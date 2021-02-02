Every Expedition change coming with Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.1.0

As is tradition with every Legends of Runeterra patch, the game’s Expedition Mode limited format is receiving another update to keep it fresh with tomorrow’s release of Patch 2.1.0.

In usual fashion with every new expansion or set release, Riot adds an offering bonus to the newer cards added to the game so players have a higher chance of seeing them. Even though the Aphelios Champion Expansion is a minor one, he will join in on the Luminous Dusk bucket as a potential alternative to Diana for the Targon champion representative. In combination with their usual updates to the mode, Luminous Dusk will be seen much more likely, with the chances reduced as consecutive patches release.

Riot also stated the balance between all of the different archetypes within the limited format has been balanced, so adjustments to the buckets will be minor, alongside adding all the other new cards that will be coming with the Aphelios Champion Expansion.

Here are all of the changes coming to Expedition mode in Patch 2.1.0:

Overall

Cards from the Aphelios expansion have been added to various archetypes, and Aphelios himself has been added to Luminous Dusk as an alternate Targon champion alongside Diana.

Luminous Dusk will be four times more likely to show up in the initial Champion Picks. This chance will be reduced again in a future patch.

Archetypes

Augmented Assault

Added: Brutal Hunter

Enlightened

Added: Will of Ionia

Removed: Shadow Flare

Fishbones

Added: Ballistic Bot, Veteran Investigator

Removed: Eager Apprentice, Hexcore Foundry, Monkey Business, Monkey Idol, Scrapdash Assembly

Luminous Dusk

Removed: Pesky Specter

Mega Keg

Removed: Monkey Business, Strong-arm

Moonlit Heist

Removed: Monkey Business

Scrapheap

Added: Zaunite Urchin

Removed: Veteran Investigator

Shadows and Dust

Added: Shadow Flare

Removed: Trevor Snoozebottom

Spell Slingers

Added: Jaull Hunters, Ye Been Warned

Removed: Pocket Aces, Yordle Grifter

Wield Aphelios in Expedition Mode when LoR Patch 2.1.0 drops tomorrow, Feb. 3.

