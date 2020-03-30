What you need to know about economy and progression changes in Legends of Runeterra Patch 0.9.3

Legends of Runeterra Patch 0.9.3 will be released tomorrow, bringing a plethora of important changes to Riot Games’ digital card game.

Although the newest update is smaller than other LoR patches, it’ll introduce awaited alterations to Master Tier, card text clarifications, and bug fixes. Riot’s main focus of this patch is to change how its progression system and economy work.

Image via Riot Games

Compared to the current Weekly Vault, the updated Vault is more streamlined and less random on the average rewards a player receives. Before, even if you maxed out your Weekly Vault to the maximum level, there was a chance that you could miss out on getting any Champion or Epic cards (excluding the guaranteed Champion from your Expedition Token). In this new system, players obtain a guaranteed random Champion card starting at vault level five. If a player can get their Weekly Vault to level 10, then the random Champion becomes a Wildcard, so the player can decide on a definitive Champion instead.

Most importantly, Weekly Vaults now have no level 13 Limit. Every 4,500 experience you earn after level 13 grants another level, which rewards a Rare Capsule. Every Rare Capsule, and every card within it, has a chance to upgrade to cards and capsules of a higher rarity.

Another important change prevents your experience gain after PvP victories from decaying below 200 (or 100 for Expedition Mode). This allows players to play more often without feeling penalized if they play too much on one day compared to another.

In addition to the guaranteed rewards revamp, Expedition Tokens are now achieved at an earlier level, from vault level 10 to vault level two. This is a part of Riot’s effort to allow more players to have a chance to participate in the Expedition Mode.

But while Expedition Mode is more accessible now with a price reduction on the entry fee from 3,000 Shards to 2,000 Shards, the rewards have also been reduced a bit to compensate. Players previously were awarded a random Champion card for playing Expedition, but now, they’re guaranteed an Epic Capsule with a chance to upgrade. To compensate for people who have hoarded Expedition Tokens, everyone will receive an extra 1,000 Shards.

Overall, while the slight nerf to Expedition Mode is disappointing to many players, every other buff to experience gains and guaranteed rewards from your Weekly Vault are welcome and give players more choice in how they want to complete their collection.

LoR Patch 0.9.3 will be released tomorrow, March 31, at approximately 2pm CT.