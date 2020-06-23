Card text consistency update coming to Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.4

Checking syntax and maintaining consistencies between every unique card text in Legends of Runeterra is a never-ending task when a game has over hundreds of cards and frequent new additions. But LoR’s development team plans to tackle more extreme cases of inconsistencies when Patch 1.4 drops tomorrow.
While some of the text for the cards in the collection is being updated more for consistency’s sake, changes will assist in helping players understand exact timing and mechanics better.
Here are all of the changes and example cards that will be coming to card text for clarity purposes.
- Various usage consistency (“fleeting,” “I see,” “create,” “shuffle”)—Found within the Bilgewater/Piltover and Zaun Fleeting package
- Swapping “next round” to “next round start” to clarify exact timing—Found in Sapling Toss
- “Enemies” vs. “the enemy Nexus” consistency—Found in Super Mega Death Rocket!
- Swapping written-out numbers to digits where possible—Found in Plunder Poro
Rules text on the following cards (both collectible and non-collectible) updated for clarity and/or consistency:
- Arena Bookie
- Avarosan Trapper
- Back to Back
- Bloodsworn Pledge
- Brightsteel Formation
- Brothers’ Bond
- Chief Mechanist Zevi
- Chump Whump
- Concerted Strike
- Double Trouble
- Final Spark
- Jinx (level 2)
- Lee Sin (both levels)
- Lux (level 2)
- Magnum Opus
- Pick a Card
- Plunder Poro
- Pool Shark
- Powder Keg
- Sapling Toss
- Sejuani (level 2)
- Senna, Sentinel of Light
- Shen (both levels)
- Shen’s Stand United
- Stand United
- Super Mega Death Rocket!
- Tall Tales
- The Leviathan
- The Undying
- Twisted Fate’s Pick a Card
- Twisted Fate (level 2)
- Vi
These new changes to the card text go live when LoR Patch 1.4 launches tomorrow, June 24 at 12pm CT.