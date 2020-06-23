Card text consistency update coming to Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.4

The battle to keep card text consistent is never-ending in card games.

Checking syntax and maintaining consistencies between every unique card text in Legends of Runeterra is a never-ending task when a game has over hundreds of cards and frequent new additions. But LoR’s development team plans to tackle more extreme cases of inconsistencies when Patch 1.4 drops tomorrow.

While some of the text for the cards in the collection is being updated more for consistency’s sake, changes will assist in helping players understand exact timing and mechanics better.

Here are all of the changes and example cards that will be coming to card text for clarity purposes.

Various usage consistency (“fleeting,” “I see,” “create,” “shuffle”)—Found within the Bilgewater/Piltover and Zaun Fleeting package

Swapping “next round” to “next round start” to clarify exact timing—Found in Sapling Toss

“Enemies” vs. “the enemy Nexus” consistency—Found in Super Mega Death Rocket!

Swapping written-out numbers to digits where possible—Found in Plunder Poro

Rules text on the following cards (both collectible and non-collectible) updated for clarity and/or consistency:

Arena Bookie

Avarosan Trapper

Back to Back

Bloodsworn Pledge

Brightsteel Formation

Brothers’ Bond

Chief Mechanist Zevi

Chump Whump

Concerted Strike

Double Trouble

Final Spark

Jinx (level 2)

Lee Sin (both levels)

Lux (level 2)

Magnum Opus

Pick a Card

Plunder Poro

Pool Shark

Powder Keg

Sapling Toss

Sejuani (level 2)

Senna, Sentinel of Light

Shen (both levels)

Shen’s Stand United

Stand United

Super Mega Death Rocket!

Tall Tales

The Leviathan

The Undying

Twisted Fate’s Pick a Card

Twisted Fate (level 2)

Vi

These new changes to the card text go live when LoR Patch 1.4 launches tomorrow, June 24 at 12pm CT.