Big changes are coming to Legends of Runeterra’s progression system

It appears Riot Games’ focus for Legends of Runeterra’s official launch is to limit RNG’s effect on the progression system.

Riot updated fans on the state of the LoR beta in a blog post today, which breaks down exactly what’s working and what needs to be improved. While devs “feel good” about a lot of their implementations to the card game’s economy, there are still several areas within the progression system that can be tweaked.

Since LoR doesn’t follow the “traditional pack model” found in most digital card games, the developer had to get creative with how it offers new cards to the player base. Fans can unlock cards and champions through weekly Vaults and region rewards that award rarer content based on how much you play the game. Though this is certainly appreciated by players, there’s still some room for improvement.

Though players are building up their collections, Riot wants to put an emphasis on fans attaining the specific deck they want. But developers found that about one-third of players feel the deck they want is “unattainable,” likely due to the randomness of Vault unlocks. To counter that, Riot will make reward distributions “tilt toward more agency and less randomness” before the official game launches.

And since many feel that snagging wildcards are too unpredictable, players are less likely to experiment. This leads to players stockpiling wildcards rather than using them to create a deck. Riot plans on increasing the predictability of wildcards to encourage players to use them more to test out potential decks.

Riot also wants to be inclusive to players of all degrees. Whether you’re down to grind LoR for hours or just a casual fan, the game should be accessible. This is another goal for developers prior to the game’s official release.

There’s no set date for the game’s official launch, but it should come within the next few months.