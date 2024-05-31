Third installment of Bandai’s beloved horror series is getting a nightmarish delay

One of Bandai Namco’s most famous horror IPs was set to release its third installment this year, but sadly, it has been delayed.

Revealed at Gamescom in August 2023, Little Nightmares 3 is the third entry in Bandai’s popular horror series, which tasks players with getting through monster-infested areas to complete an unknown objective. It was meant to come out sometime this year, but following a social media post on the morning of May 31, it has been pushed back to 2025 instead.

Please do bear with us, little ones, for we need a little extra time to prepare your visit.



The delay, according to the social media post, is down to improving the quality of the game. The team also planned to show off more of the title this summer, likely a nod towards Summer Games Fest weekend from June 7 onwards.

Not much is known about the third installment outside of it having co-op multiplayer, a series first, and that the game would be developed by Supermassive Games instead of Tarsier Studios. I looked at the game at Gamescom in a behind-closed-door preview, and it did feel like some work needed to be done then, so I’m happy the team is delaying working on it a bit more before an official release.

When we talked with some of the developers at Gamescom in August of 2023, they were coy on a lot of the features players could expect, including if a popular character would even return for the third entry or where it fit in the series timeline.

