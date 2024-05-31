When does Little Nightmares 3 release?

Say sweet dreams as Little Nightmares 3 beckons. The newest iteration of Supermassive Games’ eerie and uncomfortable horror gem is on the radar, and we have the latest on its release.

In Little Nightmares 3, you’re once again tasked with guiding small, innocent-looking characters through a dystopian world rife with terror, death, and dankness that no nauseating smell could top. The big change this time around is Little Nightmares 3 invokes the co-op gameplay mechanic, making for the most ambitious entry yet.

With all that being said, Little Nightmares 3’s development has hit one or two road bumps along the way, so let’s tell you everything we know about its release.

Do we know the Little Nightmares 3 release date?

You never know, this journey could be happier. Image via Supermassive Games

Right now, no, we don’t know the exact date Little Nightmares 3 will be released. But we know it’s due to arrive sometime in 2025.

It seemed like a 2024 release date beckoned for Little Nightmares 3, but as time has gone on and little has been shown, questions were raised. Supermassive Games addressed these concerns on May 31 with a message to waiting fans on Twitter/X.

Amid a long statement about Little Nightmares 3, the developer also said “We’ve made the decision to shift the release of the game to 2025,” and neglected to provide a more accurate release date in the meantime.

You can see the full message below.

Please do bear with us, little ones, for we need a little extra time to prepare your visit.



Rest assured, we promise to show you a proper welcome. #LittleNightmares III pic.twitter.com/fqxsOPzkFD — Little Nightmares III (@LittleNights) May 31, 2024

As is usually the case, Little Nightmares 3 needs a bit of extra tender loving care to make the horror as perfect as it can be. The developer promised it’ll “be sharing more about Little Nightmares III later this summer,” so keep checking for the latest updates and in case any further delays are reported.

If you need your scare fix and psychological torment this year, make sure to check out the top five upcoming horror games in 2024.

