Where to get upgrade materials in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like in any JRPG, the bad guys of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will only get badder as your adventure continues. It’ll only take a few chapters for Ichiban’s legendary bat to start feeling like styrofoam against the thugs that accost him and his party.

Recommended Videos

Luckily you’ll soon be presented with the means to start changing that: Julie’s Gearworks, a custom workshop that will enhance the weapons your party members use into much more hard-hitting versions that sometimes even come with unique status effects.

The only hitch, however? Upgrades don’t just cost money, but often also require special materials that you can’t just find lying around on the street. You’ll likely run into a roadblock before long if you don’t have the right materials, but the good part is that there’s a consistent, reliable source of even the rarest upgrade materials—and all you have to do is brave a dilapidated warehouse.

How do you get more upgrade materials in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Oh no! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re hurting for upgrade materials in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, look no further than the game’s two dungeons—the Hawaiian Haunt in Honolulu and the Yokohama Underground in Yokohama. These dungeons consist of four levels of steadily increasing difficulty, with each level consisting of an assortment of procedurally generated floors containing fierce enemies.

You’ll unlock the Hawaiian Haunt automatically in Chapter Five of the main story, although the way its reward system works isn’t made quite so obvious. As you progress through the dungeon, you’ll gain a special currency relative to the particular dungeon you’re in: The Hawaiian Haunt will reward Robo Disks, while the Yokohama Underground will reward Geomijul Survey Data.

The currency of the land. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can gain these in set amounts by completing each floor of the dungeon, defeating dungeon enemies in battle, or even just finding them on the ground as you explore the dark, dangerous depths. Once you’ve collected enough of these, you can turn them in for special rewards at the gatekeeper of their respective dungeons, and it just so happens these special rewards include rare upgrade materials that will quickly become vital. They’re all surprisingly reasonably priced, too, meaning a single dungeon delve will likely net you enough resources to level up a few of your party’s weapons.

However, Empty Cough Drop Tins, which are required for the very top tier of weapon upgrades, can only be bought at the Yokohama Underground. While you’re there, make sure you check out the rest of the special stock. Several goodies can only be purchased here—including the gold statues from Yakuza 0 for a particularly nostalgic throwback.

With so many party members to keep upgraded, the dungeons will likely be a constant companion for XP and resources alike—but don’t get so engrossed in it that you forget all the other activities Hawaii has to offer.