How to get Safe Keys in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

If you’ve sunk your teeth into Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you’ve probably noticed the numerous silver safes and lockers dotting the game’s world.

These safes aren’t like your usual loot briefcases: each of them requires a certain number of Safe Keys to unlock, but, as a result of that asking price, they often hold far better loot than their unlocked cousins.

The actual, no-hyperbole best gear in the game is locked inside these safes later on, so you always want to have a few Safe Keys on hand—but this might be easier said than done. Luckily, there’s a fairly reliable way to stock up on Safe Keys.

How to get more Safe Keys in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

What treasure lies within? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just as with certain rare upgrade materials, the secret to Safe Keys lies nestled in the game’s two procedural dungeons: the Hawaiian Haunt and the Yokohama Underground. The first of these dungeons becomes available in Chapter Five of the main story, where you’re prompted to dip your toes into its endless challenge. As you progress through these dungeons, defeating enemies and clearing floors, you’ll be rewarded with currency that you can turn in for special items at the entrance of the dungeon. These items include valuable resources, new music discs to play, furnishing plans for Dondoko Island, and—you guessed it—the elusive Safe Key.

A good deal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase Safe Keys at either dungeon for a cool 1,000 Robo Disks (or Survey Data, depending on which of the two dungeons you’re at). You can buy 500 from each dungeon for 1,000 in total, but don’t despair at the limit—there are far fewer than 1,000 safes in the game. Before entering any long story segment, ensure your pockets are full of Safe Keys. Story dungeons are full of safes containing some of the best gear in Infinite Wealth, but they cannot be revisited afterward—so don’t be stingy with your keys.

In particular, the last few dungeons contain character-specific gear for each of your party members, but the only way to get it is—you guessed it—cracking open a safe. Don’t be afraid to return to the dungeons if you’re in need of money, XP, resources, or Safe Keys.

Supposedly, DLC for the game will add a third dungeon, presumably in Kamurocho, which will likely open up even more options for accruing these valuable keys.