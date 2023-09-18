New Soulslike Lies of P has one major problem players can’t get passed 

Lies of P was released on Sept. 16, and players have since come across an issue with combat they simply can’t ignore.

In multiple Reddit threads dated Sept. 17, players complained about the game’s Perfect Guard system. It designates a Parry done at the exact right timing, granting bonuses to players.

“The current state of Perfect Guard is just unacceptable, and WILL have a negative impact on peoples ability to beat the game or enjoy the fights,” one player wrote. “I hate that perfect block doesn’t interrupt,” another added.

Related Lies of P transformed me into a deadly but soulless puppet

Lies of P players explained they hate the mechanic thanks to how it’s designed. They said it’s too difficult to land it due to an incredibly tight time window, and the rewards are barely worth the effort.

“I get this is a hard game, and one might say ‘git gud’, but reality is, the masses that play souls games aren’t gonna be pro enough to pull off this mechanic successfully, consistently,” one player wrote.

They compared the Parry mechanic to other Soulslike games and said this was definitely more difficult to land, making it frustrating rather than challenging.

As a solution, players somewhat agree the time window for Perfect Guard could be adjusted to be easier to execute, but that it shouldn’t be too much of a drastic change.

Overall, players have shared very different experiences with boss fights, especially the Archbishop’s, which is the first boss with two phases. While some consider the game too punishing, others said it felt rewarding. But the majority of players didn’t disagree the devs should adjust Perfect Guard to make it easier to land.

About the author