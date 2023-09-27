Lies of P update nerfs bosses, buffs drop rates, and makes combat easier

Lies of P's 1.2 update came out of the blue with some surprise changes to the difficulty.

Lies of P just got a surprise update that we’re sure is going to be divisive. Update 1.2 dropped, and it features a few major changes that will considerably lessen the difficulty in the mid-to-late game.

The update makes various adjustments to combat, including giving P a higher chance to stagger and longer stagger times. On top of this, several bosses will have less health or deal less damage, and it sounds like Fable Arts will have hyper armor, which could stop your heavy hitters from being interrupted at the last second.

These are big changes that will make Lies of P a lot more accessible, and they might help to make the game’s most challenging sections feel a bit less frustrating—but die-hard fans won’t be happy the game is getting easier. We’ll let you decide for yourself whether these changes are good for the game, so here are the patch notes for Lies of P’s 1.2.0.0 update.

Lies of P 1.2 patch notes: All nerfs and buffs

Monster changes

Decreased the health of certain field monsters.

Increased the chance to break monsters’ stance.

Increased stagger frequency.

Increased staggerable window time.

Decreased the health of all three types of Dimensional Butterflies.

Ergo and item drop changes

Increased Moonstone drop chance.

Increased Star Fragment drop chance.

Increased Ergo item drop chance.

Increased Ergo gain from defeating certain monsters after Lorenzini Arcade.

Boss changes

Decreased the health of Fallen Archbishop Andreus.

Decreased the health of King of Puppets’ first phase.

Decreased the health of Simon Manus, Awakened God.

Decreased the damage of Simon Manus, Awakened God.

Increased the chance to break the stance of Simon Manus, Awakened God.

Increased the health and damage of Specters.

System changes

Players can now reset their level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the Gold Coin Tree.

Players now get eight Gold Coin Fruit on their first harvest instead of five.

Adjusted the required number of Gold Coin Fruit to respec.

Additional changes

Players can now carry more per point of Capacity.

Boss Amulets purchased with Rare Ergo now weigh less.

The Guard Parry Fable Art now breaks a monster’s stance.

Players will be able to land attacks better when they use Fable Arts that consume three or more slots.

The 1.2.0.0 update also adds support for PlayStation DUALSHOCK 4 & DualSense controllers on Windows computers and fixes a few minor bugs.

Lies of P surprised everyone with its impressively positive reception by fans and critics alike, and it quickly became a major contender in the Soulslike space.

With its gothic Bloodborne-esque setting and Sekiro-inspired combat, alongside a whole host of other features straight from the Souls games, it’s hard not to compare Lies of P to its peers. But one thing stood out above all: Its difficulty. Lies of P was ruthlessly challenging, with bosses and elite enemies all being remarkably tanky and capable of long, aggressive multi-hit attack combos.

Some players praised the game for its difficulty, while others found it restrictive and frustrating. These changes, while divisive, will hopefully take the edge off Lies of P’s ruthless challenge by making it more accessible to fans of all caliber while retaining the thrill and satisfaction of overcoming its hardest boss battles.

