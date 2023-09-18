How to redeem your Lies of P pre-order bonuses

Lies of P officially releases on Sept. 19, but players who pre-ordered the Deluxe edition of the game can not only access the game early but also get some extra in-game items as a bonus. Here’s how you can redeem them.

Pre-ordering the standard edition of Lies of P rewarded players with the Mischievous Puppet’s Clothes costume, bringing the character into a festive atmosphere.

You can access Costumes from your character’s menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Deluxe edition owners also get another costume, a classy Victorian outfit with a red and black color palette, a scary mask, and early access to the game. Lastly, players who pre-ordered the game using GameStop were offered an exclusive Physical edition.

Bring a festive vibe to the crumbling city of Krat. Image via Round8 Studios You’ll be the fanciest of puppets. Image via Round8 Studios

Here is how to claim your pre-order bonuses for Lies of P.

How to redeem Lies of P’s physical edition pre-order bonuses

If you have bought a physical edition of Lies of P, you’ll have an additional step to complete, compared to digital edition owners. You should have received a code via email or on a physical card, and you’ll have to redeem it to get the bonuses from your pre-order.

How to redeem Lies of P‘s digital edition pre-order bonuses

If you have bought Lies of P‘s digital edition, it should be much simpler for you. The additional content you’ve received should be added to your inventory when starting the game.

You can change your costume by heading into the game’s menu after launching your first save. The content you’ve received through purchase should already be in your inventory.

If items don’t appear in your inventory when starting a game of Lies of P, you might want to reach out to the game’s support. If you’re playing on a PC, you can also try and clear the download cache of Steam.

