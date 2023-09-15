There are over 100 weapon assembles in Lies of P, which means you can quickly get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of options.

All those options will give you the possibility to deal different kinds of damage types to your enemies, as well as adjust your playstyle in terms of endurance, parry, mobility, and more.

There is no ultimate weapon assemble in the game. It features countless different options so players can customize them for their playstyle and build, rather than picking one undisputed “best” weapon. They also all feel very different when you’re fighting, so it’s advised to test out combinations so you get a sure feel of what you prefer to play.

It’s especially true since weapons can be assembled and disassembled at will, making you versatile. This might be your strongest advantage throughout the game. That said, here are some tips on how to assemble the best weapons in Lies of P.

The best weapon assembles in Lies of P

Although you can assemble every weapon in Lies of P, there are some combos that will yield better results thanks to synergy with your gear. Here are some tips.

Synergy between weapon head and Grindstones

Grindstones can be very useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock Grindstones after freeing Vegnigi from his Factory, at the end of the third level in Lies of P. He offers more customization options, such as modifications for your Legion Arm and Grindstones.

Grindstones are tools you can Equip in addition to your Durability device to imbue your weapon with an effect. You can use them once in the game, but to activate them, you must equip a weapon’s head that matches the effect. Otherwise, you won’t be able to use the Grindstone on your weapon, even if you have it equipped.

We recommend choosing a weapon head that can make use of the Grindstone you have. You get the Flame Grinstone from Vegnini first, so you might want to play with either the Fire Axe Blade or the Salamander Dagger until you get another Grindstone.

Synergy between weapon effects and Legion Arm effects

Legion Arms shouldn’t be underestimated. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legion Arms are tools complementary to your weapons, and they can be of great help in extended fights. They can also help with other kinds of fights, like the Puppet String, which can grab enemies.

If you want to optimize your build to the maximum, you can equip the Legion Arm that will get the best synergy with your Grindstone and weapon’s effect. When enemies have their status altered (such as Shocked or Burning), they will receive additional damage from the same kind. This allows you to dish out tremendous amounts of damage.

There’s no one ultimate solution, though. You can also choose a Legion Arm with another effect to increase your versatility as well.

Choose weapons that scale with your stats

The weapon’s damage scales with your stats, Motivity and Technique. You can see the Physical Attack stats upon equipping and assembling your weapons.

Although there are some other stats and effects to take into account, this is already a great indicator of how hard your weapon is going to hit, based on your stats and the weapon’s scaling.

Special weapons from Alidoro

Alidoro sells special weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get most of your weapons through coffers and NPCs or monsters, but some can also be bought from Alidoro. The collector is an NPC you encounter right before the St. Frangelico Chapel, ahead of the main bridge where you’ll be required to defeat a miniboss to reach the Chapel.

You find him after taking an elevator, and he then joins Krat Hotel. You can find him in a corner of the base level of the Hotel, on the right after heading towards Antonia.

You can buy Alidoro’s items by spending resources you’ve earned by defeating strong enemies. Bosses will typically drop unique materials you can trade, as well as minibosses that can drop Rare Ergo, which Alidoro buys, too. Keep in mind that his weapons cannot be disassembled.

