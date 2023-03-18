Zaun’s most famous sisters take down Piltover’s Finest duo in LEC match

The third match of the day of the second weekend of the LEC Spring Split saw Fnatic draft Caitlyn for Rekkles and Jayce for Oscarinn. But Piltover’s Finest duo couldn’t enforce their law on the Rift as team BDS unleashed the power of Zaun’s most famous family, with Crownie picking up an unkillable Jinx and Sheo overpowering the opposition as Vi.

The first week of the Spring Split for LEC featured fast-paced games where one of the teams picked up the lead in the early game and snowballed it to the victory screen. That was not the case for the match between BDS and Fnatic. Rekkles and company kicked off the game by conceding the first blood to BDS in the bot lane but then proceeded to obtain a small gold lead thanks to picking up the first tower of the game on the other side of the map.

It didn’t last. By winning skirmishes and larger teamfights, team BDS supported their AD carry in scaling and incited enough excitement to let Jinx collect several kills in a row. By making sure that Crownie could fight from afar with Jinx’s rockets, BDS positioned themselves in a way where any encounter with their opponents could transform into a won fight — and Sheo’s Vi was the first who would initiate it.

Well-timed roamings and bold engages made Vi a fearsome sight on the Rift. At almost 30 minutes into the game, the pink-haired sister was the only one matching the score of the excited Jinx. With the Infernal Drake’s soul and the Baron in their hands, BDS launched themselves at the speed of Jinx’s Super Mega Death Rocket towards Fnatic’s base and earned themselves their third win of the split.

While Fnatic still sits at the bottom of the LEC Spring Split rankings, BDS is now second only to Vitality and SK Gaming. The latter duo will have to fight for the top spot of the LEC today, while BDS will have a chance to climb higher tomorrow.