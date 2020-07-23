Your Shop is back in the League of Legends client

It’s time to bag a rare skin for cheap in League of Legends. The personalized Your Shop is back.

Players can find the personalized shop by opening the League client and selecting the small icon to the left of the store (this icon will likely be flashing if you haven’t already opened the shop). Then, simply select each card and it will reveal six different skins for champions you’ve picked the most over the last six months.

Screengrab via Riot Games

These different skins vary in rarity, with Ultimate and Legendary skins unavailable in the shop. Players can purchase skins that may not have been accessible in the store, but these legacy skins aren’t cheap.

Historically, one sale has included Legendary skins. For example, from Oct. 17 to Nov. 19, Riot’s sale permitted Legendary skins to be purchased through the personalized shop. This one-off event took place to celebrate the reintegration of the shop for League’s 10-year anniversary. It’s unlikely that Legendary skins will become available in the shop once more, however.

Some skins are unobtainable in the shop. Bundle exclusives, loot exclusives, and limited skins are all unavailable, for example. But since most skins are champion-owned and come at a discount, players could pick up a cool skin for their favorite champ.

The discounted skins are only available for a limited time, however. These skins will return to their normal prices on Aug. 17 at 11am CT, so get them while you can.