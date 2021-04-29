Your Shop is back in the League of Legends client

League of Legends fans will have one more reason to open up their wallets today.

Riot has brought back Your Shop, which gives you a random assortment of skins for a discount. Players will have until May 31 to determine which of the six skins, if any, they’d like to purchase.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Every player will get a different set of skins based on the champions and role that they usually play. That appears to be the least random part of the process, while skin rarity and the discount percentage seem like all luck.

To access Your Shop, click on the icon in the top-right section of your client. You’ll then see six cards that you can select, with each one revealing a different discounted cosmetic. You can then purchase them directly from the Your Shop tab.

While Your Shop skins vary in rarity, it’s unlikely that you’ll find an Ultimate or Legendary cosmetic in the mix. Skins currently on sale also won’t be offered, as well as bundle exclusives, loot exclusives, and limited skins. But cosmetics that are no longer offered in the store can find their way into your selection.

