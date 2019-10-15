You can play with Riot’s balance team for today’s 10-year Anniversary event

League of Legends fans can celebrate the game’s 10-year Anniversary today playing with Riot’s own developers.

Players can sign up for the chance to dominate Summoner’s Rift with the dev team while the games are broadcasted live on Twitch according to Riot game designer Azubuike “AzuBK” Ndefo-Dahl.

AzuBK on Twitter Play League with the (in)famous balance team! Happy 10th birthday to League of Legends #League10 Signup: https://t.co/NW9Y72cyen Stream: https://t.co/0HHUFP6D2L We’ll be alternating higher ranked games and lower ranked w/ Twitch chat picking our champs/roles so everyone can play

“We’ll be alternating higher ranked games and lower ranked w/ Twitch chat picking our champs/roles so everyone can play,” AzuBK said.

To sign up, fans fill out the “Play with the Balance Team” Google form with their Summoner Name, rank, and preferred role. Players chosen will be added by a member of the balance team and invited to a game. This will only be available to players with accounts on the North American servers.

Viewers will also be able to ask the team burning questions in the Twitch chat.

The balance team is now live, streaming on their Twitch channel. Fans will be able to troll Riot devs by choosing what champions and roles they play—Teemo Support incoming.