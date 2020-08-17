Yone, Lux nerfed in League 10.17 Patch preview

Riot is targeting several bot-lane champions in League’s Patch 10.17.

Lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter tweeted the patch preview for Patch 10.17, which he says is “a bit smaller” and will be playable on Aug. 19. Among the changes, there will be nerfs to Caitlyn, Sona, Lux, and Yone.

Better late than never, 10.17 Patch Preview. A bit smaller than a normal patch with the Riot summer break last week.



These changes should be going out some time Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/iDLklb4m2i — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) August 17, 2020

In an image Yetter tweeted, Lux’s nerfs include a W shield decrease, a W mana cost increase, and a bug fix with her W giving her extra shield. Yone, the latest League champion to be released, received another nerf, with his Q base damage being decreased and his ultimate being changed so it does not lifesteal anymore.

There are fewer champions being buffed in Patch 10.17. Kai’Sa is receiving two changes to her kit—her AD per level will be increased and so will her E attack speed.

Here are all of the buffs and nerfs listed in the League 10.17 Patch Preview.

Buffs

Aatrox: R bonus AD increased from 20-30 to 20-40 percent.

R bonus AD increased from 20-30 to 20-40 percent. Gragas: Armor increased from 35 to 38.

Armor increased from 35 to 38. Kai’Sa : AD per level increased from 1.7 to 2. E attack speed increased from 40-60 to 40-80 percent.

: AD per level increased from 1.7 to 2. E attack speed increased from 40-60 to 40-80 percent. Varus: Attack speed per level increased from 3 to 3.75 percent.

Attack speed per level increased from 3 to 3.75 percent. Xayah: AD per level increased from 2.9 to 3.5.

Nerfs