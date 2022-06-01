Wukong, Olaf, Taliyah, Swain, and more to be slammed with nerf hammer in League’s Patch 12.11

Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game balance designer for League of Legends, has released a list of changes coming to the game in the next patch, and a lot of popular champions that have been performing well in solo queue are receiving nerfs.

Overall, 13 champions will be getting nerfed in Patch 12.11. But seeing as how most of them boast an uncharacteristically high win rate in solo queue, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. When you look at the top lane nerfs, Lillia, Olaf, and Swain are in the top five when it comes to win rate, with 53.69, 52.90, and 52.22 percent, respectively, according to League stat site U.GG.

As for the jungle position, Wukong is currently one of the best champions to pick in solo queue since he has a 53.13 percent win rate. To prevent him from instantly being banned or picked, Riot is nerfing him as well. A few of the strongest mid-lane champions in the meta, including Veigar, Swain, and Brand, are also going to get hit with the nerf hammer.

Massive patch. Super proud of the team and helpers for rallying together to get everything in.



We're being careful to not undo what we just did and are doing our best to maintain item choice, champion feel and identity, role balance, etc.



A lot of work to still be done 🙂 pic.twitter.com/XIK15uYSZd — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) June 1, 2022

The fewest nerfs will be made to the bot late in the next patch, with just Kog’Maw and Senna being targeted. They currently have a 53.20 and 53.07 percent win rate in the AD carry and support positions, respectively.

A few other notable champions didn’t make it to the final nerf list. Singed, who has a 53.22 percent win rate in the top lane and a 56.27 percent win rate in the mid lane, is one of them. That being said, Riot has explained that champions like this will be impacted by other changes made in the patch.

Patch 12.11 is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8.