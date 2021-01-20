Wukong and Yasuo players team up for spectacular League of Legends wombo combo

Any play that involves Yasuo's ultimate is sure to be a head-turner.

Massive combos in League of Legends featuring AoE knock-ups and Yasuo’s ultimate ability, Last Breath, have served as highlight-reel caliber plays since the champion’s release all the way back in 2013.

And in a recent clip, a Wukong player used his ultimate, Cyclone, to knock up four separate enemies in a late-game teamfight near the dragon pit.

This, in turn, set up a perfect opportunity for his teammate, who was playing Yasuo, to dash in with Last Breath and set up a combo with breathtaking air time.

To top it all off, two of their teammates, who were playing Fiddlesticks and Lucian, arrived at the choke point and were able to provide enough supplemental damage to win the skirmish and presumably take the Infernal Drake immediately afterward.

The team used four of its five ultimate abilities to gain a sizable swing in momentum since they extended their gold lead thanks to this play.

Although two of the killing blows in the four-for-zero teamfight ultimately went the way of the team’s carry jungler, the Wukong player successfully set up the victory with an impressive combinative use of the champion’s clone left behind by Warrior Trickster (W) and Cyclone (R).

