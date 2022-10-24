Teams still have a long way to go before they can take the crown.

T1 is one of the most popular esports organizations in the world, thanks to its repeated success. Although the organization has showcased it has the best players who can almost effortlessly compete at the highest level, T1’s favorite child is still the League of Legends team starring Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok. Since T1 is beyond compare when it comes to League esports, it’s no wonder the team holds a series of records.

The final game of the quarterfinals of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship with was played out yesterday between EDward Gaming and DRX. EDG, the reining World champions, have—after an intense best-of-five that involved backdoors, tears, and scrappy teamfights—been eliminated from Worlds 2022 contention. This also means that the last year’s champions have once again failed to defend their title.

This also means that with EDG's defeat in the quarterfinals, the previous year's champions have once again failed to defend their title in the following World Championship. The only team to win two consecutive titles to date remains SK telecom T1, in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. — Kevin Kim (@KevinKimLoL) October 24, 2022

The only team who managed to defend their title a year after winning the Worlds are T1 (previously known as SKT). After winning the title of World champion in 2015, T1 went back to the Worlds in 2016 and won yet another title. But that’s not all. They also won Worlds in 2013 and MSI in 2016 and 2017. So, before we can even begin to compare teams to T1, they still have a long way to go.

Worlds 2022 continues next week with the semifinals between JD Gaming and T1 on Saturday, Oct. 29.