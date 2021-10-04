Worlds 2021: Overall scores, standings, and results

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship kicks off in Reykjavik, Iceland’s Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena on Oct. 5. Starting with the play-in stage and ending with the finals a month later, the event features 22 teams from around the world.

Comprised of three stages over the course of a month, the top teams from 11 regional leagues will compete for the Summoner’s Cup, millions of dollars in prize winnings, and the title of World Champion.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for each and every match at Worlds 2021, including the play-in, group, and knockout stages of the event.

Play-in group stage

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Hanwha Life Esports 0 0 2 Infinity Esports 0 0 3 LNG Esports 0 0 4 PEACE 0 0 5 RED Canids 0 0

Group A: Matches (Oct. 5 to 7)

Hanwha Life 0 0 LNG Infinity 0 0 RED Canids LNG 0 0 PEACE Hanwha Life 0 0 Infinity PEACE 0 0 Hanwha Life RED Canids 0 0 LNG Infinity 0 0 PEACE RED Canids 0 0 Hanwha Life LNG 0 0 Infinity PEACE 0 0 RED Canids

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Beyond Gaming 0 0 2 ⁠Cloud9 0 0 3 DetonatioN FocusMe 0 0 4 Galatasaray Esports 0 0 5 Unicorns Of Love 0 0

Group B: Matches (Oct. 5 to 7)

Unicorns Of Love 0 0 DetonatioN FocusMe Beyond 0 0 Galatasaray DetonatioN FocusMe 0 0 ⁠Cloud9 Unicorns Of Love 0 0 Galatasaray Beyond 0 0 ⁠Cloud9 Galatasaray 0 0 DetonatioN FocusMe Beyond 0 0 Unicorns Of Love ⁠Cloud9 0 0 Galatasaray DetonatioN FocusMe 0 0 Beyond Unicorns Of Love 0 0 ⁠Cloud9

Play-in knockout stage

Matches one and two (Oct. 8)

TBD 0 0 TBD TBD 0 0 TBD

Matches three and four (Oct. 9)

TBD 0 0 TBD TBD 0 0 TBD

Group stage

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses 1 DWG KIA 0 0 2 FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 3 Rogue 0 0 4 TBD 0 0

Group A: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

FPX 0 0 DK Rogue 0 0 TBD Rogue 0 0 DK FPX 0 0 TBD Rogue 0 0 FPX DK 0 0 TBD FPX 0 0 DK Rogue 0 0 TBD FPX 0 0 TBD Rogue 0 0 DK Rogue 0 0 FPX DK 0 0 TBD

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses 1 100 Thieves 0 0 2 EDward Gaming 0 0 3 ⁠T1 0 0 4 TBD 0 0

Group B: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

T1 0 0 TBD 100 Thieves 0 0 EDG T1⁠ 0 0 EDG 100 Thieves 0 0 TBD EDG 0 0 TBD ⁠T1 0 0 100 Thieves EDG 0 0 TBD T1 0 0 100 Thieves EDG 0 0 T1 100 Thieves 0 0 TBD T1 0 0 TBD 100 Thieves 0 0 EDG

Group C

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Fnatic 0 0 2 PSG Talon 0 0 3 Royal Never Give Up 0 0 4 TBD 0 0

Group C: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

RNG 0 0 PSG Fnatic 0 0 TBD PSG 0 0 TBD RNG 0 0 Fnatic RNG 0 0 TBD Fnatic 0 0 PSG PSG 0 0 TBD RNG 0 0 Fnatic PSG 0 0 RND Fnatic 0 0 TBD RNG 0 0 TBD Fnatic 0 0 PSG

Group D

Position Team Wins Losses 1 0 0 2 MAD Lions 0 0 3 Team Liquid 0 0 4 TBD 0 0

Group D: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

Gen.G 0 0 TBD Team Liquid 0 0 MAD Lions Gen.G 0 0 MAD Lions Team Liquid 0 0 TBD MAD Lions 0 0 TBD Team Liquid 0 0 Gen.G Gen.G 0 0 MAD Lions Team Liquid 0 0 TBD Gen.G 0 0 TBD MAD Lions 0 0 Team Liquid Team Liquid 0 0 Gen.G MAD Lions 0 0 TBD

Knockout stage

Quarterfinals (Oct. 22 to 25)

TBD 0 TBD 0

TBD 0 TBD 0

TBD 0 TBD 0

TBD 0 TBD 0

Semifinals (Oct. 30 to 31)

TBD 0 TBD 0

TBD 0 TBD 0

Finals (Nov. 6)