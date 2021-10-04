Worlds 2021: Overall scores, standings, and results

Keep up to date with Worlds 2021.

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship kicks off in Reykjavik, Iceland’s Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena on Oct. 5. Starting with the play-in stage and ending with the finals a month later, the event features 22 teams from around the world.

Comprised of three stages over the course of a month, the top teams from 11 regional leagues will compete for the Summoner’s Cup, millions of dollars in prize winnings, and the title of World Champion.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for each and every match at Worlds 2021, including the play-in, group, and knockout stages of the event.

Play-in group stage

Group A

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Hanwha Life Esports00
2Infinity Esports00
3LNG Esports00
4PEACE00
5RED Canids00

Group A: Matches (Oct. 5 to 7)

Hanwha Life00LNG
Infinity00RED Canids
LNG00PEACE
Hanwha Life00Infinity
PEACE00Hanwha Life
RED Canids00LNG
Infinity 00PEACE
RED Canids00Hanwha Life
LNG00Infinity
PEACE00RED Canids

Group B

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Beyond Gaming00
2⁠Cloud900
3DetonatioN FocusMe00
4Galatasaray Esports00
5Unicorns Of Love00

Group B: Matches (Oct. 5 to 7)

Unicorns Of Love 00DetonatioN FocusMe
Beyond00Galatasaray
DetonatioN FocusMe 00⁠Cloud9
Unicorns Of Love00Galatasaray
Beyond00⁠Cloud9
Galatasaray00DetonatioN FocusMe
Beyond00Unicorns Of Love
⁠Cloud900Galatasaray
DetonatioN FocusMe00Beyond
Unicorns Of Love00⁠Cloud9

Play-in knockout stage

Matches one and two (Oct. 8)

TBD00 TBD
TBD 00 TBD

Matches three and four (Oct. 9)

TBD 00TBD
TBD 00TBD

Group stage

Group A

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1DWG KIA00
2FunPlus Phoenix00
3Rogue00
4TBD00

Group A: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

FPX00DK
Rogue00TBD
Rogue00DK
FPX00TBD
Rogue00FPX
DK00TBD
FPX00DK
Rogue00TBD
FPX00TBD
Rogue00DK
Rogue00FPX
DK00TBD

Group B

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1100 Thieves00
2EDward Gaming00
3⁠T100
4TBD00

Group B: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

T100TBD
100 Thieves00EDG
T1⁠00EDG
100 Thieves00TBD
EDG00TBD
⁠T100100 Thieves
EDG 00TBD
T1 00100 Thieves
EDG00T1
100 Thieves00TBD
T1 00TBD
100 Thieves 00EDG

Group C

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Fnatic00
2PSG Talon00
3Royal Never Give Up00
4TBD00

Group C: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

RNG00PSG
Fnatic00TBD
PSG00TBD
RNG00Fnatic
RNG00TBD
Fnatic00PSG
PSG 00TBD
RNG 00Fnatic
PSG 00RND
Fnatic00TBD
RNG00TBD
Fnatic00PSG

Group D

PositionTeamWinsLosses
2MAD Lions00
3Team Liquid00
4TBD00

Group D: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

Gen.G00TBD
Team Liquid 00MAD Lions
Gen.G00MAD Lions
Team Liquid00TBD
MAD Lions00TBD
Team Liquid 00Gen.G
Gen.G 00MAD Lions
Team Liquid 00TBD
Gen.G00TBD
MAD Lions 00Team Liquid
Team Liquid 00Gen.G
MAD Lions 00TBD

Knockout stage

Quarterfinals (Oct. 22 to 25)

TBD0
TBD 0
TBD 0
TBD 0
TBD 0
TBD 0
TBD 0
TBD 0

Semifinals (Oct. 30 to 31)

TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0

Finals (Nov. 6)

TBD0
TBD0