Which LoL champion says ‘Sure As The Tides’?

Who is that?
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 05:24 am
League of Legends champions
Image via Riot Games

Today, Loldle quote asks you which League of Legends champion says: “Sure as the Tides.” If a name doesn’t immediately come to mind, it might be tricky to guess who says it.

If you’ve already tried a few times, don’t worry, I can easily guide you to the answer. First, I’ll give you all hints, and at the very end, you’ll find the answer to which champion says “Sure as the Tides” in League

Hints for today’s LoLdle quote

If you still want to complete today’s Loldle on your own, but you’re looking for hints, you’re in the right place. Here all all the character hints for champion quote on Feb. 16:

  • Added in 2012.
  • Known also as “The Tidecaller.”
  • Ranged champion. 
  • Uses mana.
  • Usually played in the support role.

Who says “Sure as the Tides” in League?

Nami's base skin in League of Legends
The answer today is Nami. Image via Riot Games

The champion who says “Sure as the Tides” in League is none other than Nami, The Tidecaller. The biggest hint you get from this quote is that this is a champion tied to water and tides, and Nami is one of the rare champions whose main themes are those two things. 

Honestly, I wouldn’t blame you if you tried Nilah here because she uses a water-imbued sword to slash down her enemies. Her quote, “When you flow as water, nothing can harm you,” has a similar sound to Nami’s lines, and she would have been my next guess if I didn’t know Nami is The Tidecaller. 

Currently, Nami is a B tier support in League because she simply can’t compete with the likes of Maokai, Janna, Senna, and Blitzcrank, who either can easily get their hands on your AD carry or will poke them down. She struggles when facing those champions, namely because she wants to poke you down and then engage using Aqua Prison and Tidal Wave. Still, she pairs well with Lucian and Ezreal.

