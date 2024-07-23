Which LoL champion says ‘Looking for a tailor?’

When you’ve got 168 League of Legends champions to choose from, LoLdle can get tricky. That said, I don’t think you’ll have many problems guessing today—and even if you’re struggling, getting the audio hint will be a massive giveaway.

Here’s the answer to the July 23 LoLdle quote, “Looking for a tailor?”

Who says “Looking for a tailor?” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 23 is, “Looking for a tailor?” The League champion who says this line is Gwen.

Snip, snip! Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one was very easy as I play Gwen from time to time (in the jungle, of course—don’t judge me please). Even if you hadn’t played Gwen, is this really a hard round of LoLdle? I don’t think so; her giant scissors are too big of a giveaway.

Given this is a standard attacking quote, you’ve definitely heard this if you’ve ever picked Gwen. She’s not massively popular right now, recording just a 2.3 percent pick rate according to stats site U.GG, but nevertheless, there are very few alternate champs this line makes sense with other than the Hallowed Seamstress.

I’ll be crossing my fingers that tomorrow’s League champ for LoLdle is a little tougher though, since the last few have been too easy!

