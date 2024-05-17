There’s nothing easier than when the LoLdle League of Legends quote clue is a reference to a champion’s voice line when they’re picked in champion select. These voice lines are usually synonymous with certain champions and are much easier to place than a movement or attack quote, for example.

Today’s LoLdle quote clue—”How about a magic trick?”—is a champion select voice line, and it’s one of the more iconic and recognizable lines in the game.

Here’s who can be quoted with the line “How about a magic trick?” in League of Legends.

Who says “How about a magic trick” in LoL? LoLdle quote May 17 answer

The League of Legends champion who says “How about a magic trick” is Shaco. This quote is one of the most iconic in Shaco’s lineup of voice lines, and most experienced League players should be able to immediately hear his voice dropping this one. The champion’s high-pitched voice is one of the most grating and immediately identifiable voices in League, and this quote fits it perfectly.

Because Shaco’s voice lines are so few in number, most of his quotes are relatively memorable. Image via Riot Games

Shaco says this voice line when you lock him in during champion select, so if you have any experience with the character, you’ve likely heard this in some capacity.

Shaco doesn’t have too many voice lines, either, considering he’s an older champion and many of the early-2010s champs have a relatively thin lineup of quotes. In addition, many of Shaco’s sound effects and quotes are variants of him either laughing or grunting, so when he does say something, it’s sure to be at least somewhat memorable.

