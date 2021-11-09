When will Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story release?

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is the latest upcoming title developed by Riot Games. Hextech Mayhem will be a rhythm game, the first of its kind to be developed by Riot.

Hextech Mayhem will be released under the Riot Forge banner of games, the same chapter of Riot that’s working on the upcoming single-player RPG Ruined King. Like many of Riot’s recent releases, Hextech Mayhem will also be set in the world of League of Legends.

The game will feature a “toe-tapping soundtrack,” according to Riot. Players will have to “achieve maximum mayhem” by completing a series of actions, including avoiding obstacles, lighting fuses, and disarming enemies.

Thankfully, prospective Hextech Mayhem players won’t have to wait long for its release since the launch of the game is right around the corner.

When will Hextech Mayhem release?

Image via Riot Games

Hextech Mayhem, Riot’s new rhythm game, will be released on Nov. 16. The game will be available on PC (via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games store) as well as the Nintendo Switch. Hextech Mayhem will also be released on Netflix at a later date.

Netflix subscribers will be able to play the game through the Netflix mobile app without any extra fees or in-app purchases. Riot has yet to announce a release date for Hextech Mayhem on the Netflix app. Last week, Riot debuted its new animated series, Arcane, on Netflix. The two companies are seemingly growing closer in their partnerships as of late.

Players who pre-order Hextech Mayhem will receive an exclusive Ruined Ziggs skin to equip in-game. It’s unclear at this time if in-game rewards for other Riot titles will be connected to Hextech Mayhem.

Fans of the League universe will be able to get their hands on Hextech Mayhem next week when the game is released on Nov. 16.

