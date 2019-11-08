When is Twisted Treeline getting removed from League of Legends?

It’s almost time for League of Legends players to say goodbye to Twisted Treeline, both the map and the three-vs-three game mode. Twisted Treeline has been around for 10 years, but it hasn’t received enough love that makes it worth keeping it in League’s official map rotation.

Twisted Treeline has been stale for a while. There were barely any patches, balances, and updates over the past few years. A smaller number of players that were actively playing three-vs-three matches have been vocal about it for a while, but the vast majority of League players simply didn’t care. Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss are the only two maps they need.

With the map seeing low play time, Riot Games has decided Twisted Treeline won’t be around for League season 10.

How much longer can Twisted Treeline be played?

Talks about Twisted Treeline getting removed this season surfaced a while ago. Riot has now officially announced the game mode will be retired at the end of the current season.

Patch 9.22, which is now live in League, is the last patch of Twisted Treeline. Once the preseason hits the servers with numerous gameplay changes prepared for Summoner’s Rift, Twisted Treeline will be gone from the client. Season nine of League concludes on Nov. 19 and that will be the end of Twisted Treeline, too. If you want to place in the three-vs-three ranked mode or just play a game or two to say goodbye to the map, you only have a few days left to do so.

But it might be wrong to claim that League players won’t be able to enjoy the map ever again. While the three-vs-three mode will be gone and the map won’t always be there, it’s possible that Riot could decide to bring it back for different, limited-time game modes in the future.

Image via Riot Games

What rewards await Twisted Treeline players?

Just like when Dominion was shut down in 2016 and Crystal Scar was retired from League’s official map pool, Riot has prepared rewards for those who spent time playing Twisted Treeline over the course of its lifetime. Ranked three-vs-three players will, of course, get ranked rewards as usual, depending on the divisions they placed in.

The rest of the Twisted Treeline players will get to showcase its legacy with icons and emotes. When Patch 9.23 goes live, players who have 10 Twisted Treeline matches played will get an icon. Those with over 50 matches played will get an emote and icon, while a special limited icon with Vilemaw will be given to anyone who played over 100 Twisted Treeline games in its lifespan.