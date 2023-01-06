The new year has finally rolled over and League of Legends fans are starting up the competitive fires in their hearts once again. The professional scene is also ramping up for the upcoming season with the inaugural Season Kickoff, which will be taking place in nine regions around the world, including Europe’s LEC.

Next week, the region’s Season Kickoff event will welcome fans to the 2023 Winter Split, where two teams will be battling it out for the honors of LEC Season Kickoff champions. There are several different aspects that supporters will have to look out for when the festivities begin, though.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 LEC Season Kickoff event.

The teams competing

Image via Riot Games

To celebrate both the past and present of European League play, the two teams that will be colliding at the tournament will be a representation of past champions and future stars.

Team Legacy will have legends of the region joining together, including Excel Esports top laner Odoamne, Team Vitality mid laner Perkz, and MAD Lions’ support Hylissang. G2 Esports’ rookie jungler Yike and Team BDS jungler Sheo will be onboard as part of the new era of European talent.

They will be met by Team Dynasty, headlined by returning LEC superstar Rekkles, KOI’s talented support Trymbi, and three LEC newcomers in Evi, 113, and Exakick. These five players will try to best their opponents to gain some momentum before the new split begins, as well as earn their spot in history as the first Season Kickoff champs.

Format, rules, and rewards

The two teams involved will be playing a unique, best-of-three series where bans are disabled, drafted champions cannot be re-picked, and players are forced to role swap after a victory. It’ll be a fun but challenging way to crown the victors since their flexibility and adaptability will be pushed to the max.

From wild picks, destructive wombo combos, and even better mechanical moments, this tournament will be a treat for all to witness as these superstars battle on Summoner’s Rift. Each individual player on the winning roster will also get a chance to design their own in-game emote with Riot’s design team, which can be bought later in the year.

The 2023 LEC Season Kickoff will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 11.