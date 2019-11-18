What time does League of Legends’ ranked season 9 end?

League of Legends players are making a last-minute push to rank up before the season ends—and it’s coming sooner than you think.

With Worlds 2019 behind us, League’s ranked season is coming to a close to make way for updates to Summoner’s Rift, new items, and plenty of balance changes. Although the 2020 preseason is expected to be a huge overhaul, players may be more interested in how long they have until they’re cut off from the season nine grind.

What time does the League ranked season end?

Image via Riot Games

League ranked queues will likely be turned off tonight at midnight in your local server time, according to Riot’s support page.

“For Ranked League of Legends, if you are on the Loading Screen (out of Champ Select) by November 18th 11:59 PM in your local server time, this will be the last game to count towards your rewards,” Riot said.

Any game that begins before midnight, by successfully reaching the Loading Screen, will count toward the season nine ranked season. For many players, this will go down to the wire and one last-minute victory could get them into the coveted rank of their dreams. But be careful—that game could also demote you back into Silver and lose you all the season’s ranked rewards, including Victorious Aatrox.

What can we expect from the 2020 preseason?

Although players may feel a void in their lives with ranked queues disabled, Riot is planning big things for the 2020 season.

Image via Riot Games

The Rift’s terrain will now drastically change depending on dragon spawns. An Infernal Drake will burn bushes, while Ocean Drake will actually spawn more shrubbery. Cloud Drake will cause air currents that speed players up and Mountain Drakes will create extra walls for zoning out pesky junglers.

Image via Riot Games

Top and bot lanes will also see a facelift in the form of U-shaped additions that will open up gank opportunities for junglers. Players are on the fence about this change, which may heavily disrupt one-vs-one and two-vs-two matchups. This may cause top and bot players to err on the side of caution and prioritize vision over fighting.

Jungle pathing changes every season and sometimes in the middle of a season as well—and season 10 will be no different. Experience and gold gained from camps will be adjusted, giving Gromp more value and taking away Krugs’ impact.

A slew of support and lethality items will also keep things fresh in all lanes.

When does the 2020 preseason go live?

The 2020 preseason is set to go live with Patch 9.23, likely scheduled for Nov. 20.