What time does each stage start at Worlds 2022?

Fans overseas might want to get up a little early to catch some international League action.

With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship right around the corner, it’ll be smart for fans to strap in and learn when each part of the tournament will begin.

Riot Games has officially revealed the start times for each stage, from the play-in stage on Thursday, Sept. 29 all the way to the finals on Saturday, Nov. 5. For North American fans, the start time should be just right for them to tune in and watch their favorite teams compete since the tournament will be held in various cities across the continent.

Image via Riot Games

For fans across the world, however, they might want to set an alarm depending on how late or early they’ll need to get up for the festivities. It’ll be a big adjustment for Eastern and European fans, especially because the last time Worlds was held in NA was back in 2016.

Here are the start times for each stage at Worlds 2022, wherever you are in the world. An asterisk marks the next day.

Stage Central Time Eastern Time Pacific Time Central European Summer Time Korea Standard Time Play-ins – Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 3pm CT 4pm ET 1pm PT 10pm CEST 5am KST Play-ins – Oct. 3 to Oct. 4 1pm CT 2pm ET 11pm PT 8pm CEST 3am KST Groups – Oct. 7 to Oct. 10 4pm CT 5pm ET 2pm PT 11pm CEST 6am KST Groups – Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 2pm CT 3pm ET 12pm PT 9pm CEST 4am KST Quarterfinals – Oct. 20 to Oct.23 4pm CT 5pm ET 2pm PT 11pm CEST 6am KST Semifinals – Oct. 29 4pm CT 5pm ET 2pm PT 11pm CEST 6am KST Semifinals – Oct. 30 4pm CT 5pm ET 2pm PT 11pm CEST 6am KST Finals – Nov. 5 7pm CT 8pm ET 5pm PT 2am CEST* 9am KST

Worlds 2022 will feature 24 of the best teams in the world as they clash over the course of several weeks in an attempt to write their names into the history books of League esports. The tournament will begin with the play-in stage, where only four out of 12 teams can grab a spot in the group stage.

Afterward, they and the 12 other group stage competitors will battle over the course of two weekends to earn their place in the playoffs of the event. There, each team will play in a single-elimination format bracket with the final team lifting the Summoner’s Cup.