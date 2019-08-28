What is League of Legends Clash?

League of Legends’ Clash is back in action after a hiatus.

The competitive team game mode has been on a standstill after facing numerous problems, but now, after some tweaking from Riot, it’s available to play. But what is Clash?

If you’ve only heard about it in passing and you haven’t experienced it first hand, look no further. Clash is a biweekly competitive game mode that allows you and four friends to team up and compete against other teams of your skill level.

Clash lets you form a team and join an eight-team bracket that takes place on the weekend. If it doesn’t go well on Saturday, you can come back the next day for a second try. All in all, you and your team have the opportunity to compete in three games, with the chance of winning a trophy and a selection of prizes.

You can show off your highest level trophy and feature it in Summoner’s Rift games for two weeks after the tournament ends. Once it expires, you can jump back into Clash and earn yourself a new one.

Victory Points are another award from Clash. Each win of Clash will earn you 200 Victory Points, which you can use to buy Banners. Your VP scale on the tier of your team, with higher-level teams earning more VP. Just like trophies, you can use banners in Summoner’s Rift.

Each player who enters into Clash will also receive an Orb or Capsule after exiting a bracket. No matter if you win, or lose, that orb or capsule is guaranteed to include an XP boost and a new team logo for the next tournament you enter.