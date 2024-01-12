What is Experimental Hexplate in LoL? New AD item, explained

In League of Legends’ latest season, Riot Games has brought a ton of new items to try out on Summoner’s Rift, including a new AD-based item that ramps up champions in the heat of a teamfight called Experimental Hexplate.

From top lane duelists to bottom lane marksmen looking to take over a skirmish, this new legendary item will put your skills to the test by putting your potential in overdrive with a powerful passive ability that could help you snowball your way to victory.

If you’re a top lane carry enthusiast or a fast-firing AD carry, Experimental Hexplate might be a great choice to add to builds for some extra oomph, whether you’re shredding through a new neutral monster or blasting through some of the hefty tank items that have been added for season 14.

How to build Experimental Hexplate in LoL

Go past your limits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At a combined cost of 3,000 gold, Experimental Hexplate isn’t the most expensive legendary item in League, especially with how much power it provides for hyper-carry champions. You will also need to build two extra item components, which include:

Tunneler (Items + 350 gold) Long Sword (350 gold) Ruby Crystal (400 gold)

Noonquiver (Items + 300 gold) Long Sword (350 gold) Long Sword (350 gold) Dagger (300 gold)

600 gold

Experimental Hexplate will grant the user a hefty 55 attack damage, 20 percent more attack speed, and 300 health, making it a great item for skirmishers who need more stopping power along with a bit more durability to survive a teamfight among the other heavy hitters on the opposing team composition.

Enter Overdrive

Try to keep up. Image via Riot Games

For champions that can take over a teamfight with their ultimate ability, such as Vayne, Fiora, Master Yi, Kai’Sa, and Zeri, Experimental Hexplate’s Overdrive passive could mean the difference between victory and defeat. When a player casts their ultimate ability, Overdrive gives the user a whopping 35 percent bonus attack speed and 15 percent bonus movement speed for seven seconds.

Overdrive could be compared to a power-up sequence during an intense anime fight scene, where the main character finally pops their final move, gains a ton of power for a few moments, and takes over the fight to lead their team to victory. The bonus attack speed and movement speed are huge buffs that allow ADCs and other duelists to weave around a teamfight, dishing out a ton of damage while still being able to kite around tanks and other major threats.