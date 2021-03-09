LCS 2021 Spring Split: What every team needs to qualify for the playoffs

One more weekend stands between qualifying (or not qualifying) for the playoffs.

In 2021, the LCS is doing things differently with its format, expanding the regular season to five games a day, three days a week, and combining the end-of-season records from the Spring and Summer. But what does that mean for the playoffs, and what do teams need to do to qualify?

This year, the Spring Split has been condensed to six weeks, instead of the usual nine weeks. That means teams have just one more week to turn it around and qualify for the playoffs. Though some teams have already fallen out of the running, they still have the potential to shake up the seeding.

The playoffs though have been converted into a separate event called the LCS Mid-Season Showdown, leading up to the Mid-Season Invitational later in the year. The winner of the Showdown will qualify for the tournament and represent North America in Reykjavík, Iceland in May.

The LCS Mid-Season Showdown will feature, just like the playoffs from last year, the top six teams from the Spring Split in a double-elimination bracket. The fifth and sixth seeds will start in the lower bracket, while the first seed will play the fourth seed in the upper bracket.

Here is what every team in the LCS needs to qualify for the LCS Mid-Season Showdown.

100 Thieves

If 100 Thieves win two of their next three matches, they’ll qualify for the Mid-Season Showdown. If they win just one match, there’s a chance they’ll enter into a tiebreaker for sixth place.

Cloud9

With an 11-4 record, Cloud9 are guaranteed to qualify for the Mid-Season Showdown. Even if lose their next three matches against CLG, Dignitas, and Immortals, there’s a good chance they’ll remain in the upper half of the bracket.

CLG

Despite a recent resurgence in the league, CLG are no longer able to qualify for the Mid-Season Showdown. A 4-11 record means they’re destined to watch from the sidelines.

Dignitas

Dignitas are locked in for the Mid-Season Showdown. A 10-5 record means there’s a chance they’ll be seeded into the lower half of the bracket, however.

Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses are on the cusp of qualifying for the Mid-Season Showdown, but they’re dangerously close to losing their spot to Immortals. This weekend will be the decider.

In the scenario that Evil Geniuses beat TSM, Team Liquid, and CLG, they’ll qualify. They’ll also likely qualify if they win two of their next three matches. If they fail to win any of their games this weekend, they could be forced into a tiebreaker for sixth place.

FlyQuest

FlyQuest have narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Mid-Season Showdown this year. Even if they win their next three matches, they’ll be one position behind qualification.

Golden Guardians

With a 2-13 record, there’s nothing Golden Guardians can do to qualify for the Mid-Season Showdown.

Immortals

For Immortals to qualify for the Mid-Season Showdown, they’ll have to rely on multiple factors.

If Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid, or 100 Thieves fail to improve on their records, while Immortals win two or three of their next matches, they’ll enter into a tiebreaker.

If Immortals lose all of their matches this weekend, they won’t qualify. But at least one win could mean a tiebreaker for sixth place with Evil Geniuses.

Team Liquid

Team Liquid are in a relatively safe position in the table. If they win two of their next three matches, they’ll qualify for the Mid-Season Showdown. If they win just one match, there’s a chance they’ll be entered in a tiebreaker for sixth place.

TSM

At this stage of the split, TSM are almost guaranteed to qualify for the Mid-Season Showdown. If they lose their next three matches against Evil Geniuses, Immortals, and Golden Guardians, there’s a slim chance they’ll be entered into a tiebreaker for sixth place.